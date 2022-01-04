Health system William Osler says situation ‘slowly improving’ following orange code

Health System head William Osler says the staffing situation in health network hospitals is slowly improving following the announcement of an orange code Monday night.

Dr. Naveed Mohammad, who is the president and CEO of William Oslers, made the comment to CP24 on Tuesday morning as he discussed the situation caused by a sudden increase in staff shortages as well as an increase in the number of patients seeking treatment for COVID- 19.

To date there are 92 patients with COVID-19 in the two Oslers hospitals – Brampton Civic and Etobicoke General. Four of them are being treated in intensive care.

We are not being challenged by the pressure of the ICU, we are not being challenged by the pressure of oxygen or the people who have to be put in a fan; it is just the large number of infections, Mohammad said. To help address our pressures on COVID-19, we have worked with peer hospitals and a number of our patients have been transferred abroad. So it has been a situation that is slowly improving and we hope that as we estimate hour by hour things should start to improve slightly in the next one or two days.

Mohammed said an orange code is usually declared in situations where the demand for hospital care exceeds the capacity of the system.

In Osler’s case, he said the problem is twofold on the one hand there is an increasing number of COVID-19 patients appearing in his hospitals and at the same time front-line healthcare workers are increasingly unable to work either due to confirmed COVID-19 cases or being in close contact with someone with a confirmed case.

With the Omicron variant we are happy that it is not causing the serious illness we saw in the third wave with Delta, but the issue here is that the Omicron variant is so infectious that it is very easily transmitted and here the problems are happening. he said. Not only do we have many patients coming in to seek care, but many of our staff are getting sick and need to stay home. Even with the new five-day isolation period, it becomes a really big burden for our health system.

Hospitals have been told to stop non-emergency surgeries

On Monday, the Ontario government reinstated a directive requiring hospitals to stop all non-urgent surgeries and non-urgent procedures in an effort to free up capacity.

The government will also suspend indoor dining and order a number of other businesses, including gyms and theaters, to close as of Wednesday amid what Prime Minister Doug Ford has said will be a tsunami of cases. of Omicron.

Before the onset of the pandemic, we consistently had over 100 percent capacity in our hospitals. So being in capacity is not new to Brampton. What is unique about what we are seeing now are acute staff shortages, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown told CP24 on Tuesday morning. We have not seen this amount of people who were in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19 and when so many staff are lost, it puts pressure on the system. At the beginning of the year there were about four patients for each hospital staff and now that number is one to eight, so there has been a sharp change in terms of staff capacity.

There are currently nearly 1,300 people hospitalized across Ontario with COVID-19, up from 491 a week ago.