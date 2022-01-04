ACAPS Thematic Report: Colombia – Regional Needs Analysis: Choc, 22 December 2021 – Colombia





Following the demobilization of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC-EP) as a result of the 2016 Peace Agreement with the Colombian Government, three dynamics developed in Choco: South of the department, the National Liberation Army (ELN) held control of most municipalities;

To the north, in Choco’s Urabá, the Colombian Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces (AGC) confronted other armed groups (such as the Virgilio Peralta Arenas Bloc, also known as Los Caparros, and the ELN) and consolidated as a hegemonic actor;

At the center of the department, territories were discussed between AGC and ELN. In 2020-2021, this dynamic changed as the AGC tried to expand towards the center and south of the department, provoking new clashes with the ELN. As a result, there has been an increase in forced relocations, imprisonments, killings and other manifestations of violence against the civilian population. KEY MESSAGES In 2020, the AGC expansion process south of the department has caused numerous confrontations in the sub-regions of Alto Atrato, Baudó, Litoral del Pacífico, Medio Atrato and San Juan. The main consequences are population closure and forced displacement.

During isolation, populations lose access to their livelihoods (fishing and agriculture) and suffer from a lack of food security and protection. Although food insecurity is not a direct consequence of the armed conflict in Choco, isolation exacerbates it.

Not all isolations are the result of orders from armed groups or clashes; they may also result from the presence of landmines or community decisions to protect its members.

Indigenous and African communities are particularly affected by the violence in Choco as they reside in territories strategically located for the collection and transport of cocaine hydrochloride and carry out activities that armed groups seek to exploit (such as artisanal mining).

