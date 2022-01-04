Novak Djokovic will play Australian Open with one exception from the COVIDExBulletin vaccine







Darrian Traynor / Getty Images Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked male tennis player who is also highly skeptical about coronavirus vaccination, will play in the Australian Open later this month after receiving a special exemption from COVID-19 requirements. “I’m going down with an exemption permit. Let’s go to 2022!” Djokovic announced on Tuesday on several social media platforms. The reigning champion of the tournament posted a photo where he is seen smiling, next to his luggage. But some of the key answers to his Twitter post were not happy. “The news has just come out here in Melbourne and it is fair to say that NoVax will have a hot reception,” one commenter wrote. “We’ve made it difficult here lately and ordinary people think this decision is a joke. He has no idea what he’s working on.” Victoria, the country where the tournament is played, currently has 48,297 active cases of COVID-19, according to the latest information from Victorian Department of Health. The state vaccination program has been very effective: 94.5% of residents aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine and approximately 93% have received two doses. The news of the expulsion puts an end to weeks of speculation over whether Djokovic, 34, would be allowed to compete in Melbourne, despite strict rules on COVID-19 and vaccination. In November, the state government of Victoria declared that all players and others participating in the Australian Open should be vaccinated. In response, Djokovic’s father said his son he would not travel on tour “in these blackmails and conditions”. Djokovic has previously refused to clarify whether he was vaccinated. Instead, he spoke of the importance of free choice. But he expressed his skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine early on, saying April 2020“I would not like to be forced by anyone to get a vaccine so I can travel.” Public health experts strongly recommend vaccination to protect against serious diseases from COVID-19. The Australian Open says the decision to grant Djokovic a medical exemption came after “a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts”, including those by the state government, according to Australia. ABC Network. In December, the Victorian government and Tennis Australia said they would form an independent panel to review requests for medical exemptions. “Any player who is granted a medical exemption will have to go through an independent two-stage process to verify that they have a genuine medical condition that meets the criteria for an exemption,” the Victorian government said, according to ABC. Djokovic has won the last three editions of the Australian Open. The game in the 2022 tournament starts on January 17th and lasts until January 30th. This story originally appeared on Morning edition live blog.

