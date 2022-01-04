Master’s research honored // News // Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies // University of Notre Dame





Current Master of Global Affairs, student of International Peace Studies Eunhye (Grace) Lee was part of a team honored with the Canada Project of the Year Award 2021. This is one of the International American Public Participation Association (IAP2) Core Values ​​Awards and was announced on September 14, 2021. Lee was part of a team at Simon Fraser University Morris J. Wosk Dialogue Center, which developed Beyond Involvement: Equality in Public Engagement, a handbook proposing eight principles to support the involvement of different voices in cross-sectoral public engagement processes. The guide was set up by a one-year consultation process from 2019 to 2020, which included community members, practitioners and representatives of government and civil society. During the development of this section, Lee was working as the manager for the signing and donation events at the Wosk Center, and served as the project manager for the manual. Lee was excited to get involved in this research because she could see a clear need for more comprehensive public participation initiatives. Listening to people with different experiences lived leads to more innovative ideas, better decisions, greater public support for results, and stronger democracies, Lee wrote. However, public participation initiatives often seek to attract participants who truly represent the diversity of communities that can be influenced by a decision due to multiple systemic and structural issues. This research aimed to support public participation practitioners to explore what it would take to move beyond inclusion and towards a practice of power sharing equality, so that communities and leaders can collaborate in planning, implementing, and pursuing a commitment in order to truly collaborate. -create solutions. As they conducted their interviews, the project team consistently listened to concerns about how focusing on simply involving different voices in a process could mask other underlying systematic inequalities. The guide proposes principles that aim to help practitioners think beyond simple involvement and start having constructive conversations about what meaningful participation from different stakeholders looks like. Lee hopes the guide will serve as a basic tool to help practitioners ask better structural questions before immersing themselves in a diversified engagement. And she sees the connection between this research and her current hours of peace studies. As peace builders, we are engagement practitioners and are challenged to think about how we engage and build relationships in addressing issues that threaten peace, whether through direct or structural violence, Lee said. I think it is important to continue to question and reflect on the structures of inequality and power dynamics that may hinder the meaningful participation of different communities. The Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies administers the focus of International Peace Studies within Master Program in Global Affairs, located at the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame. Watch a video from the team that created Beyond Inclusion Download the full guide

