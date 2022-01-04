As a former US military translator he fled Afghanistan with his family and started again in Texas

In Afghanistan, Lucky spent 10 years working with the U.S. military, serving as a translator between U.S. soldiers and the Taliban. He said he saw friends die during their missions and had to leave his wife and child behind for two years when the military relocated him to America in 2016.

The 36-year-old, who asked to be identified by the nickname given to him by his friends in the US military because he was concerned about the safety of his family members remaining in Afghanistan, said it took two and a half years to get the right documents to bring his family to join him in San Diego. He could focus on his family, which grew with the birth of his second daughter earlier this year, and his work as a translator and Amazon truck driver.

He said he finally felt calm.

Everything changed with one call. In May, Lucky’s brother in Afghanistan told him that their mother was in the hospital with kidney problems and her condition was serious. Lucky told his wife they had to come back.

They were returning to a troubled country: 20 years after the start of the war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden had announced in April that US troops would leave the country by 9/11.

The announcement and its effects have prompted more than 70,000 Afghans to flee to the US since August. Thousands more remain at US military bases, waiting to be relocated, due to the time it takes to connect thousands of evacuees with relocation services such as language training, transportation and assistance finding a job.

According to the Texas Refugee Services, 9,762 Afghan refugees, including Lucky and his family, have been coming to Texas since August.

I feel it is our responsibility to provide them with that safe haven, to provide them with whatever assistance they need, said Zeenat Khan, founder of Dallas-based DFW Refugee Outreach Services, which has assisted more than 500 Afghan families with job applications, medicine. mental health and care services. Simply guide them to be able to stand up.

Save The Children, a nationwide nonprofit that runs refugee shelters in El Paso, Fort Bliss, and Washington, DC, said it has helped more than 20,000 Afghans. The Fort Bliss Shelter provides families with children with essential supplies such as diapers, cribs, blankets and learning materials for children.

Afghan children and their families are coming to America with nothing but clothes on their backs, and many barefoot. They desperately need our help to begin to adjust to their new life here in the US, said Jeanne-Aimee De Marrais, senior director of Save the Children for US emergencies.

Fleeing the Taliban

Within days of receiving the call, Lucky and his family flew to Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. At the hospital, Lucky said, his mother’s finish was pale and waxy. He was shocked at how serious her condition was.

Doctors told him that his mother had to go to nearby India to get proper treatment. But the Indian embassy was not accepting medical visa interviews because of COVID-19, so Lucky and his family had to stay longer than expected.

Months passed and his mother’s condition was deteriorating and so was Afghanistan. American military troops were retreating and the Taliban were rapidly invading the country, occupying villages and killing those who opposed them.

On Aug. 13, Lucky said, he received a brief phone call from his 4-year-old granddaughter in Orgun, a village 277 miles from Kabul. She was crying. They will come to kill us all, she said. Shortly afterwards, the call was disconnected.

The call alerted Lucky, who wanted to go to Org and check on his niece and other brother. Maybe he could help them get to the US too, he thought.

No, it is very dangerous. The Taliban will be looking for you, said Lucky’s wife.

He went anyway and arrived at his brothers’ house to find them all safe. But shortly after his arrival, the Taliban surrounded the village and refused to let anyone in or out.

Lucky knew that if the Taliban caught him and found out he had worked with the U.S. military, they would kill him and possibly his family as well. Suddenly an idea came to him: to find a truck and disguise himself as a truck driver. Lucky said he contacted a friend and asked to borrow his truck.

When Lucky reached the gate of his village, he said, a Taliban soldier stopped him and asked him to get out of the truck.

He did not move any muscle. Lucky could hear his heartbeat and the footsteps of the approaching Taliban soldiers. The heart of fate began to beat faster, but he had to keep calm.

Lucky said he had done his best to look like a truck driver, his clothes were dirty and unwashed. The soldier let him pass.

Long trip to Texas

After returning to Kabul, Lucky said, he made another phone call to one of his friends in the U.S. military and asked if the friend could help his family board a plane to the United States.

His friend said he would only be able to help Lucky, his wife and two daughters. He would have to leave his mother and brother behind because they did not have the proper documents to come to the United States.

With the blessing of his brothers, Lucky and his family left that same night with nothing but the clothes they were wearing. As soon as they arrived at Kabul airport, Lucky said, it felt like a war zone: Thousands of people pushed each other trying to board military planes as guns and bombs exploded around the airport.

Lucky said that without the children being shot, the mothers being pushed to the ground. He and his wife held on tightly to their children as they made their way through the crowd. Their children burst into tears, begging them to go home.

I could not go on anymore. I just gave up and said it was not possible, Lucky said.

After 15 hours at the terminal, Lucky called his friend again and explained his situation. The friend said he would find another plane to take them out.

Around midnight, Lucky and his family went to another terminal at the same airport and waited until the next day to board the plane. First, they went to Qatar, where he said they spent 10 to 12 days at the airport terminal with little or no food or water before another military plane took them to Germany.

Eventually, Lucky and his family were able to arrange a flight to Texas, where Lucky’s brother-in-law lived.

In August, Lucky and his family moved to Fort Worth with his brother. Within a few weeks, Lucky said, he was able to find a job as a truck driver. But after their experience in Afghanistan, his children got scared every time he left the house, thinking he would not return, Lucky said.

So he decided to pursue another career.

On Dec. 1, Lucky and two Afghan friends opened a grocery store for Afghan refugees in Texas at Fort Worth, with two Afghan friends finding halal Afghan food in Texas at an affordable price. It is close to his brothers house, so he can return home during the day and spend time with his family.

I’m happy to be helping those young Afghan refugees who are fighting because it’s all the young people who came here with nothing, no clothes, he said. They left everything in Afghanistan, so I’m trying to help them with what I can do.

