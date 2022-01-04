Sweden prosecutes woman for recruiting boy to fight in Syria





Posted: 4 January 2022

/ Updated: 4 January 2022 / 09:09 EST

HELSINKI (AP) A 49-year-old woman from Sweden has been charged with war crimes and violations of international law after allegedly helping to get her son to fight in Syria as a child soldier, Swedish public prosecutors said on Tuesday. The woman, who has been in custody in Sweden since September, is suspected of helping recruit one of her sons – born in 2001 – to fight as child soldiers while they lived between 2013 and 2016 in Syrian territory. once controlled by the Islamic State group. . The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement that this is the first time the country has filed war crimes charges against an individual for inciting the recruitment of child soldiers. Prosecutors said there is an absolute ban on allowing children under the age of 15 to participate directly in hostilities during an armed conflict. Prosecutor Reena Devgun said an investigation showed that the 12-year-old boy, when he first arrived in Syria, was equipped with military equipment and weapons and that he was used in combat and for propaganda purposes and other missions that were part of the war. . She said the woman’s actions were considered extreme because the boy was recruited and used as a child soldier by a terrorist organization at war that was extremely ruthless and brutal. The woman has denied all charges, prosecutors said. According to Swedish public broadcaster SVT, the woman grew up in western Sweden, converted to Islam and traveled to war-torn Syria with her five children in 2013. Her husband died in Syria in 2013, while two of her other sons – 14 years old and 18 – were also killed at a later stage, SVT said.

