Beijing closes Olympic ‘bubbles’ ahead of Winter Games

Beijing sealed its Winter Olympics “bubble” on Tuesday, preparing Games venues, transportation and staff for the world’s toughest mass sporting event since the global pandemic.

China, where the virus appeared in late 2019, has pursued a zero-tolerance strategy against Covid-19 and is taking the same approach to limiting the potential impact of the pandemic on the February 4-20 Winter Olympics and subsequent Paralympics. .

Starting Tuesday, thousands of Games-related staff, volunteers, cleaners, cooks and drivers will be hiding for weeks in the so-called “closed circuit” with no direct physical access to the outside world.

This is in contrast to the Covid-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics, which allowed some in-and-out movements for volunteers and other staff.

Global media and approximately 3,000 athletes are expected to start arriving in the Chinese capital in the coming weeks and will remain in the bubble from the moment of landing until the departure of the country.

Anyone entering the blister should be fully vaccinated or face a 21-day quarantine when touched, and everyone inside will be tested daily and must wear face masks at all times.

In an interview with AFP last Friday, Zhao Weidong, head of the Olympic Organizing Committee’s media department, said Beijing was “fully prepared”.

“Hotels, transportation, accommodation, as well as our science and technology-led Winter Olympics projects are all ready,” Zhao said.

Beijing Capital International Airport activated its closed system after the clock struck midnight on Tuesday, state news CCTV reported.

The two Japanese participants were among the first to go through the system, which was equipped by officials with full protective equipment and keeps all Games arrivals separate until they reach the Olympic Village.

Passengers undergo temperature checks and coronavirus tests on arrival, but can continue in the village without waiting for test results.

“Suppose these people carry large luggage, such as bobsleighs, sleds or other sports equipment, they can deliver it to our logistics team here, who will deliver the equipment directly to the premises or depot rooms.” Wang Yanling, operations manager at Capital. The airport, told CCTV.

City blockade

Fans will not be part of the closed group and organizers will need to ensure that they do not mix with athletes and others inside the bubble.

People living in China should also be quarantined after leaving the bubble to return home.

The system includes dedicated intercity transport, and even high-speed closed-circuit rail systems that operate in parallel with those open to the public.

It is set to function well in late March and possibly early April.

AFP reporters outside the premises in Beijing saw workers erecting wire fences and security guards standing nearby in the cold of winter.

Most of the main facilities are outside the capital.

Foreign diplomats in China have told AFP that the measures appear to be so unbreakable that they worry they will not be able to provide adequate assistance to their citizens within the bubble.

China’s “zero-Covid” strategy has been successful in keeping cases low, but the system has been under pressure with a series of recent explosions in recent weeks.

Xi’an, a historic city of 13 million, has been in isolation for nearly two weeks after a number of cases were discovered.

Yuzhou, a city with a population of about 1.17 million people in Henan province, also started a blockade Monday night after three asymptomatic cases were discovered.

