The Hong Kong news site will close; Pro-Beijing lawmakers take oath | News, Sports, Work

HONG KONG (AP) – A group of lawmakers loyal to the Communist Party of China took the oath of office in the Hong Kong legislature on Monday after the election without opposition candidates, while another pro-democracy media reported it could no longer function in the midst of a coup. growing towards freedoms in the territory.

The former British colony that returned to China in 1997 was once known as a paradise for dissent and freedom of the press and expression not seen on the continent. But the central government in Beijing has been suppressed over the past year, leading to the closure of independent news media, the removal of monuments to dissent, and a poor election pursued by pro-Beijing politicians.

The founders of Citizen News said the news site will stop publishing on Tuesday. While they have not received any closure orders, they said Monday that the deterioration of media freedoms at the financial center put them in an impossible position.

“We all love this place, deeply. “Unfortunately, what was ahead of us was not just rain or wind, but hurricanes and tsunamis.” Citizen News said in a statement Sunday when it announced the closure.

This is the third to close in recent months, following the closure of the territory’s latest pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, and the online site Stand News. Citizen News was founded in 2017 by a group of veteran journalists. The small site focused on political news and analysis, as well as investigations – and in recent months has become a haven for many journalists who lost their jobs when other media outlets shut down or faced further pressure.

“With the sudden closure of Apple Daily last summer, the journalism specialists who initially had to practice with them, Citizen News made an agreement to admit them, so that students do not miss this practical opportunity. said Vivian WW Tam, a senior lecturer at the School of Journalism at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in a public Facebook post. Tam refused to be interviewed.

But a new comprehensive National Security Act – imposed in Hong Kong by China’s central legislature – has made independent reporting increasingly dangerous. Journalists and political activists have been arrested under the law, and he has forced civil rights groups and unions to disband. Many other activists have fled.

Meanwhile, new laws have changed the way Hong Kong residents vote for their representatives, including a requirement that anyone seeking a post must be “patriots” effectively putting the body under Beijing control.

“What we understood about press freedom has changed a lot.” said Chris Yeung, founder and lead writer at Citizen News.

Yeung said at a news conference Monday that the reason for their decision to close was what happened to Stand News. Last week, authorities raided Stand News and arrested seven people – including editors and former board members – on suspicion of plotting to publish rebel material. Stand News announced the same day that it would cease to operate.

Two of the former Stand News editors who were later arrested were formally charged with rebellion.

In the summer, authorities forced the closure of Apple Daily, the newspaper owned by media mogul and democracy activist Jimmy Lai. Lai is currently in jail and was newly charged with insurgency last week.

“I’m afraid this will turn Hong Kong into a black box, that no one will be informed.” said Chung Ching Kwong, project manager at the Freedom Committee in Hong Kong.

She said that although Citizen News had not been contacted by authorities, she sees the closure as forced.

“I think in general the closures … are essentially involuntary because there is a fear that they may not be able to do real and genuine journalism in the current political environment in Hong Kong.” said Kwong, an activist from Hong Kong who now lives in Germany.

The Publishers Society of Asia, a Hong Kong-based group hosting an annual journalism award, also said Monday that it was concerned about pressures on independent media in the city.

The United States and other Western governments have condemned the media restrictions and civil liberties that Beijing promised to uphold for 50 years after Hong Kong surrendered in 1997.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam last week defended the Stand News raid, telling reporters this “Encouraging other people… can not be forgiven under the guise of news reporting.”

The only independent news media outlets left in the city are Hong Kong Free Press, an English-language newspaper, and Initium, a Chinese-language media outlet that relocated its headquarters to Singapore in August but still has staff in city.

Citizen News likened itself to a small dinghy in turbulent waters.

“At the center of a created storm, we found ourselves (ourselves) in a critical situation. “In the face of a crisis, we must ensure the safety and well-being of all on board.” it was said.