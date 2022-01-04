Domestic passengers frustrated by ongoing flight cancellations, delays | tidings





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – While it was one of the busiest travel seasons in years, it did not end well for many people rushing back to work afterwards. The holiday travel season is coming to an end, but airports across the country – including Louisville – are still experiencing problems. Chicago resident Brandon Williams is not going anywhere fast, spending most of Sunday and Monday waiting at Louisville International Airport in Louisville. (I) was supposed to fly on Sunday, like at nine in the morning, and I got a notice on my phone that was canceled, Williams said. Williams had to stay another night in Louisville and pay for a hotel room out of his own pocket. I called my job and (I said), ‘Hey, I’ll probably have to use a day off,’ he said. They realized … there is nothing they or I can control. Due to the growing number of Omicron cases and staff shortages, airlines worldwide canceled thousands of flights – 18 flights were canceled in Louisville in 24 hours. More than 2,000 flights were canceled in the US on Monday and more than 2,000 were delayed. Joyce Berry and her husband were not scheduled to leave for Cancun until Tuesday morning, but showed up a day earlier and booked a hotel room awaiting any cancellation or delay. He has been worried all weekend. Everything. By constantly checking it out, hearing everything about the delays, he has been on top of it. I say, ‘We’re going to get there,’ “Berry said.” We’ve been planning this for two years. The times of holding passengers to re-book with the three big carriers were everything but fast. On Monday afternoon, the waiting time with United was 90 minutes, American Airlines was over four hours and Delta had a waiting time of five hours and 23 minutes. Williams said he would have loved to have just traveled from Chicago to Louisville, but the flight deal was too good to be missed. It would be much easier and more convenient instead of being 10 hours in a car, and then just jumping on a plane for an hour and a half, Williams said. I’m just ready to go through it, so I can go home and rest. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

