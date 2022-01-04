Israel will begin to reopen to foreigners, even as Omicron grows





Some foreigners will be able to enter Israel from January 9th

The United States, Britain and the United Arab Emirates are still on Israel’s ‘red list’

Israel extends eligibility for fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine JERUSALEM, Jan 3 (Reuters) – Israel said Monday it would accept foreigners with alleged immunity to COVID-19 from countries considered medium-risk next week, partially lifting a ban imposed in late November on response to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. The amendment suggests that the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sees declining value in the overall curb of travel – which has devastated winter tourism – as domestic coronavirus cases rise. The Ministry of Health said that from January 9, foreign travelers from 199 “orange” countries will be accepted if they can prove they have been vaccinated or cured by COVID-19. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Countries listed in orange include Australia, Italy and Ireland. The ministry recommended that South Africa, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France and Canada, among the 16 countries listed as “red” or high-risk COVID-19, be changed to “orange”. The announcement came even after Bennett predicted that new cases could increase tenfold within days. The rapid pace of infection has led many Israelis to wait hours in line for COVID-19 tests, although Omicron has not resulted in a corresponding increase in mortality. A passenger walks at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, November 28, 2021. REUTERS / Amir Cohen Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Israel would adjust its criteria for mandatory testing and focus mainly on high-risk people. Subsequently, more Israelis “will be required to exercise personal responsibility and conduct home tests,” he said in television comments Monday. The government’s strategy is focused on vaccinations, with a fourth dose – or second booster – offered to vulnerable groups. read more Within a day of being made available, 100,000 people received or scheduled an appointment to receive the second booster. “I closed the skies five weeks ago when all was well,” Bennett said in a televised speech Sunday, referring to Israel’s November 25 ban on most trips to and from the red list after Omicron was first discovered. seen abroad. Read more “And, over the next week, it would be reasonable for us to reopen again.” The United States, Britain, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mexico, Switzerland and Turkey remain on Israel’s red list, the health ministry said. Visitors from these countries seek special permission in advance from an Israeli committee to enter. Israel has also reduced preliminary periods of isolation for people who have been exposed to COVID-19 carriers, worried that mass quarantine could paralyze the economy. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Catherine Evans Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

