eOne Strikes Mega Content Deal with NENT Group – Global Overview – Deadline





eOne Strikes Mega Content Deal with NENT Group Entertainment One (eOne) has reached its biggest deal ever with NENT Group to bring 700 hours of content to the leading Nordic player, including News reader, Family Law AND Moonlight (In photo). NENT services in the Baltics, Poland and the Netherlands will have access to rich content, which also includes popular library offerings, including Private Eyes, Cardinal AND In the Badlands. eOne has deepened ties in the region and the news comes shortly after it revealed plans for a Swedish production Scandi-Noir with Danish producer SAM Productions. Meanwhile, the NENT Viaplay broadcaster this year will be distributed in a number of major European markets. “By offering our extensive library to viewers of NENT Group services in their Nordic and international markets, we are committed to further cementing our position as a leading producer and distributor of highly coveted content that resonates with a keen audience.” Said Spyro Markesinis, eOne Executive. Vice President, Sales, EMEA and Asia. Gothenburg Film Festival reveals hypnotic cinema Elsewhere in the Nordic news, the Gothenburg Film Festival has unveiled a Hypnotic Cinema, described as an “experiment that covets the mind, where visitors are challenged to lose control of the cinema by being mesmerized”. Thai features memory, Shirin Neshatit The land of dreams and Denmark Do not speak evil are the selected films, each of which will be preceded by a hypnotist performing a massive hypnosis from the main stage of the festival, which will take place from January 28 to February 6. The hypnotist will transform the mood of the audience according to the mood and theme of the film. After examination, the hypnotist will break the hypnosis. The festival, which will currently take place in person but will also be shown digitally in Sweden, will feature people like Alicia Vikander.

