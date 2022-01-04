International
Quebec reduces COVID-19 isolation to 5 days, reserves PCR tests for high-risk people – Montreal
Quebec is reducing the COVID-19 isolation period from 10 to five days for those who have two doses of the vaccine and is reserving PCR testing for high-risk individuals.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the public health department said studies have shown that the most contagious period of an infected person is two days before the onset of symptoms and three days after the first onset of symptoms.
Health officials say that after five days of isolation, the person should wear a mask and stay away from others for another five days. If these measures cannot be met, then the person is required to continue with the previous 10 days of isolation.
This comes after many other Canadian and U.S. provinces relocated to reduce their isolation guidelines to five days.
The Quebec government announced equally on Tuesday that PCR tests in the province will now only be reserved for high-risk people because the provincial testing centers are overcrowded and supply testing shortages are expected as infections continue to rise.
The province says it has the capacity to administer 30,000 PCR tests a day, but the daily demand has doubled that, “and it is unstable,” said Dr. Marie-France Raynault, a Senior Strategic Medical Advisor for Quebec Public Health.
High-risk populations will include health care workers who have contact with patients, indigenous communities, people experiencing homelessness, and all residents, staff, and caregivers entering care homes, group homes, prisons, shelters, and hospitals. .
Trends
GTA hospitals call it ‘orange code’ to help address Omicron-induced COVID-19 growth
Cough, cold or COVID-19? Doctors say that with overlapping symptoms, it is impossible to distinguish
Even if these people are asymptomatic, the government says they will have access to priority PCR testing.
The rest of the population is required to use rapid antigen tests at home.
The health department said those with COVID-19 symptoms who are not eligible for a PCR and do not have access to a rapid test should consider themselves positive and be isolated for five days if they have received both. vaccine doses or if they are under 12 years of age.
People who are isolated for five days should not have a fever for at least 24 hours and their symptoms should improve before they leave isolation.
Dr. Raynault said the moves come after thousands of people were asked to isolate themselves, which she said would “paralyze” Quebec society.
She added that the province has not lost control of the situation, despite the high level of transmission in the community, because intensive care beds remain available.
A lower percentage of hospitalized with COVID-19 are in intensive care than during previous waves of the pandemic, Raynault said.
This comes after Quebec reported another increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday and 21 other virus-related deaths, as well as reinforcement shock suitability expansion in its general adult population.
The Canadian Armed Forces announced Monday that it is deploying up to 200 personnel, mostly in Montreal and surrounding areas, to help accelerate the provincial boost vaccination movement.
with folders from the Canadian press
