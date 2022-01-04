Are the official COVID-19 case numbers now useless?

Naomi Allen suspects that all six members of her family have COVID-19, but only one of them will be counted in official statistics.

This is because only her eldest son has done a PCR test.

He revealed he was positive for COVID last Friday while on a flight to Cairns. Shortly after landing, he was quarantined at the hotel.

The rest of the family, including Naomi’s husband, youngest son and two daughters, relied on rapid antigen (RAT) tests for diagnoses, as some of them became ill with COVID-like symptoms shortly after Christmas.

Although only Ms. Allen and her eldest daughter have tested positive using RAT, all five have decided to isolate themselves at their home in Balwyn, east of Melbourne, instead of facing long queues for it. done a PCR test.

“Because of the hot weather in Melbourne over the long weekend, it made no sense to go and stand in a row trying to do a PCR test,” Ms Allen said.

“Now we assume we were all positive at one point.

“We are sitting down, not going out. I do not want to go out traiping on infectious pharmacies and supermarkets and potentially spreading it.”

Naomi Allen spent more than $ 100 on rapid antigen analysis for her family. ( supply )

The number of people in the same situation as Allens is impossible to determine because there is currently no way to record RAT scores.

There may be thousands of cases that have either not yet been confirmed through a PCR test, or will never be confirmed.

Many sufferers, like those in the Allens family, will assume they are infected and will not enjoy lining up for two hours to confirm that later that day.

So what does this mean for the daily case numbers so religiously monitored across Australia during the course of the pandemic?

What does a figure of 20,000 cases or 8,000 cases in Sydney or Melbourne mean if there is likely to be many more that can never be included in the count?

Case numbers ‘lose more and more meaning’

Infectious disease modeler Michael Lydeamore, of Monash University, believes New South Wales and Victoria are rapidly reaching a point where official case numbers are almost meaningless.

In NSW, new case numbers have ranged between 18,000 and 23,000 cases per day since December 31st.

This may suggest that the case numbers were stabilizing, but Dr Lydeamore warns that such a conclusion could be misleading.

During the same period, the test positivity rate increased steadily from about 14 percent on December 31, to over 27 percent on January 4.

“They look very level, the number of cases, but they are starting to lose more and more meaning because of the proportion [that are] positive in New South Wales and Victoria is so high, “said Dr Lydeamore.

He argues that it will be difficult to post new case numbers much larger than 20,000 per day due to the limitations of PCR testing systems in Victoria and New South Wales.

“There are just so many tests available,” he said.

Some people have reported avoiding PCR testing centers because they have already returned a positive result using a rapid antigen test. ( ABC News: Stefan Lowe )

Dr Lydeamore believes the increasing rate of positivity is an indication that the PCR testing system is “supported”.

This is also being reflected in Victoria, where the test positivity rate exceeded 23 percent on Jan. 4, moving closer to the first rate in NSW.

Victoria COVID-19 Response Commander Jeroen Weimar confirmed that Victorian authorities were simply unable to process the tests as quickly as they had previously done.

“The high degree of positivity means that we can not ‘collect’ our samples the way we would normally do; therefore we have to test all the samples individually as they go through the laboratories,” Mr Weimar said.

“This reduces the number of test results we can return in a 24-hour period.”

This stagnation is making it difficult to measure the amount of virus in the community, but it is clear that there is much more to it than is suggested by the test results.

“We would expect there to be much more positive cases out there in the community, either people who are not yet coming to be tested or those who can not get into the testing system,” Mr Weimar said.

Ellen Maxwell from Melbourne Pathology, who had to temporarily close her COVID-19 testing operations to deal with a large number of cases, said there was a critical need to ease the pressure in PCR testing.

“Honestly, if you have symptoms, then you are taking COVID at the moment,” she told ABC Melbourne.

“It’s nice to have a confirmation test, but the system really does not have the capacity to provide a confirmation test for every person.”

Push for quick test results to be included in official counts

Free fast antigen tests are available in the UK and their results can be recorded online. ( AP: Alberto Pezzali )

In the UK, rapid test results are included in the official COVID-19 case count, giving a more accurate picture of infections in the community.

Test kits are also free in the UK and can be obtained anywhere from pharmacies to local libraries if the person is asymptomatic.

Quick test kits in the UK come with a QR code that enables people who use them to record test results using their mobile phones.

Dr Lydeamore argues that a similar system should be set up in Australia, otherwise it would be impossible to measure with confidence the full extent of COVID-19 infections across the community.

“It makes it very difficult to get a good picture of the situation we will be in and it makes it even more difficult to plan things like healthcare capacity, ICU capacity, things that will become real points. pressure in the future. while, “said Dr Lydeamore.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he will not fund rapid antigen tests so as not to “undermine” businesses.

But the federal government has agreed to fund half of the speed tests purchased from other states, which will be distributed free of charge to people identified as close contacts.

Key test rates for hospital preparation

Hospitals rely on accurate case numbers to predict possible growth presentations a week or two later.

The UK system gives health authorities a more complete picture of community testing, as people are asked to decide their results whether they are positive or not.

Authorities reported, for example, that more than 4.2 million RATs were used in the week to December 1, compared to 1.8 million PCR tests.

The current lack of fast test kits and the cost of maintaining a supply ready, makes it difficult to set up such a system in the Australian states, but experts argue that it is necessary.

Many chemists have sold fast antigen tests as demand grows. ( ABC News: Danielle Bonica )

Angela Webster, professor of clinical epidemiology at the University of Sydney, says people who get a positive RAT should also not have a PCR test.

“If you have a positive RAT at home, we know you are more likely to have an infection and so we can look at other ways to record that infection,” she said.

“Things like uploading a photo or a copy to a central recipient or being able to notify your GP who can report should really be accessible to everyone.”

Back in Balwyn, Naomi Allen said she would like the opportunity to record the results of her rapid online antigen test, as is being done overseas.

“I really think this is probably the way they should look at the operation because at least then they will still catch how many people are contracting it,” she said.

“If they do not, who wants to stand in line for hours when you do not feel well, just to get a result in five or six or seven days?”

