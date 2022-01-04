Mumbai: New guidelines for international travelers





Amid growing concerns about the new version of the COVID-19 Omicron, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued modified guidelines for international travelers arriving at Mumbai Airport. Now, all international passengers will undergo rapid RT-PCR tests at the airport.

The guidelines went into effect Monday. Under the new guidelines, all international passengers who test positive for fast RT-PCR tests must wait at the airport for a routine RT-PCR test. If a passenger turns out to be negative, then he or she will be required to stay in home quarantine for the next seven days. With the continuing threat of rising COVID-19 cases in recent days and the discovery of the ‘Omicron’ Disturbance Variant (VOC) suggesting increased transmission, we need to be extremely vigilant in implementing public health measures to inhibit the spread of pandemic. It is imperative that increased oversight of international travelers be undertaken, according to an order issued by Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal. According to the instructions, all symptomatic passengers who test positive at the Airport will be admitted to Seven Hills Hospital. But in case patients prefer to be admitted to a private hospital, then they will be transferred to Bombay Hospital or Breach Candy Hospital. For asymptomatic passengers with COVID-positive those who can not pay can be relocated to BKC and Kanjurmarg Jumbo centers and for those who can pay can stay on the list of hotels provided by BMC, said a BMC official. Samples of positive patients will be sent for Genome Sequencing. The BMC official said the guidelines have been modified to carry out more effective controls for COVID-19 transmission. Earlier, BMC had issued guidelines for conducting RT-PCR tests for international travelers arriving from countries at risk due to Omicron. Later, the UAE was also included in the list according to which all passengers were required to go for mandatory testing and seven-day quarantine at home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-fresh-guidelines-for-international-travelers-7706612/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

