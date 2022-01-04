The city of Dallas plans for a new district to attract international business





The new $ 4 billion redevelopment plan for the International District will be located north of I-635, between Dallas North Road and Preston Road, next to the Galleria Mall. Plans for the mixed-use and walk-in neighborhood include a 20-acre park, 10,000 new homes, restaurants, and art and entertainment venues. Jaynie Schultz represents District 11, where the redevelopment project will be located. It will bring in millions of tax revenues that will help everywhere, across the city, she said. Schultz said the project will also help Dallas compete with the suburbs. We’ve lost so many corporate relocations, we’ve lost residents, and this is our chance to regain some of them as well as the young people who are pouring into Dallas, she said. In a press release, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he hopes the project renaming will help strengthen the voices of the global community and bring international businesses to the area. He said the city has “tremendous untapped potential”. “The International District is a great opportunity to increase our cities’ presence on the global stage, while also transforming an untapped area into a great gathering place that all of our residents can enjoy,” Johnson said. The area could also become the site of a new Dallas Independent School District location. In November 2020, voters approved a $ 75 million ISD bond package in Dallas to build a new pre-K-12 school near the International District. Dallas ISD Supervisor Michael Hinojosa said the school will be built in partnership with the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce and Texas A&M University of Commerce. The STEAM Pre-K-12 District International Academy will provide a unique opportunity for students to enter pre-K and study STEAM from a global perspective, with that knowledge building as they progress through 12th grade, he said. As the Valley View / Gallery area becomes the International District, the school will be a true reflection of this theme. Cities are also working to improve roads on Monfort Drive to reduce traffic to four lanes instead of six, add bike lanes and improve walking. City officials say they expect the project to be completed by the end of 2022. The new International District will be funded by the city of Dallas, local developers, businesses and private foundations and individuals. Do you have a tip? Email Rebekah Morr at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter @bekah_morr. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this report valuable, consider it making a tax deductible giftsot. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.keranews.org/news/2022-01-04/city-of-dallas-revamps-development-plans-to-attract-international-business The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos