RaySearch Signs Agreement With Proton International Arkansas To Offer RayStation At UAMS Radiation Oncology Center





STOCKHOLM, January 4, 2022 / PRNewswire / – RaySearch has signed a RayStation * agreement with Proton International Arkansas for the Radiation Oncology Center, which is part of University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. The UAMS Radiation Oncology Center will open in 2023 and will be the first proton center in the state of Arkansas. He will use the RayStation treatment planning system. The software selected by Proton International Arkansas includes advanced technologies such as IMPT (Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy), multi-criteria optimization and full adaptive planning capabilities, along with conventional IMRT / VMAT photon and electron (therapy with intensity modulated radiation and volumetric modified arc therapy). The center at UAMS brings RaySearch’s presence in proton therapy to thirty centers in United States, a large majority of operating facilities. Customers attribute this popularity to advanced features on a single platform with more advanced performance in speed and quality, along with RaySearch experience and expertise in getting these centers up and running quickly and safely. Chris Chandler, Proton International CEO says: “Proton International is very pleased to have chosen RayStation in partnership with UAMS. The platform has been advanced for today’s applications, while preparing a platform for future growth.” Johan Lf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: “Proton therapy is an important area of ​​focus for RaySearch and we are excited to add UAMS and Proton International as clients. In addition to the already extensive and current feature set, we have “An exciting future planned for particle therapy, including ARCS and FLASH proton therapy. We look forward to seeing these technologies implemented in the future, which will benefit cancer patients.” About Proton International Arkansas

Proton International has an experienced team dedicated to bringing proton therapy to patients. The company works with hospitals and physician teams to develop one- and two-room, turnkey proton therapy facilities. The Proton International team has developed and operated numerous centers and is currently active in several projects. Proton International completed the proton centers at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan University Medical Center in Groningen, Netherlands, University of Alabama Birmingham, and Delray Beach, Florida, where the centers currently treat patients. The company has several additional centers in design and construction. Proton International’s business model ensures that projects are completed on time, on budget and within the scope and needs of the institution. Services include business planning, organizational structure, financing, building design and construction, installation and commissioning, equipment, staff training and more. Read more at protonintl.com . The story goes on About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch trades RayStation * treatment planning system (TPS) and RayCare * Oncology Information System (OIS). The latest additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence and RayCommand. RayIntelligence is an analytical oncology system (OAS) that enables cancer clinics to collect, structure, and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), was created to link the treatment machine to treatment planning and oncology information systems. RaySearch software is used by over 2600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off by Karolinska Institutet IN STOCKHOLM and the stock has been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information can be found at raysearchlabs.com . About RayStation

RayStation * is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system selected by many major cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for optimizing HDR brachytherapy treatment plan and external beam therapy with photons, electrons and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. . RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing a control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring that centers have greater value than existing equipment. RayStation also integrates seamlessly with RayCare *. By harmonizing treatment planning, care for cancer patients worldwide is improved. * Subject to regulatory permission in some markets. CONTACT: Johan Lf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) Phones: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00 [email protected] Torbjrn Wingrdh, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0) 72 582 55 63 [email protected] This information was provided to you by Cision http://news.cision.com https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/raysearch-signs-agreement-with-proton-international-arkansas-to-provide-raystation-at-the-uams-radia,c3481032 The following files are available for download: Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raysearch-signs-agreement-with-proton-international-arkansas-to-provide-raystation-at-the-uams-radiation-oncology-center-301453284.html SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/raysearch-signs-agreement-proton-international-072600930.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos