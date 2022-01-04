Santiago Calatravas Ponte della Costituzione brilliant molten glass panels have broken the bones of at least two people.

Photo: Portfolio Mondadori / Portfolio Mondadori via Getty Images

When Santiago Calatrava was first authorized by Venice in 1999 to design the Ponte della Costituzione, it was meant to be a dramatic gesture filled with symbolism: the first new bridge crossing the Grand Canal in 75 years, literally connecting cities past with its future. . It would take nine years and almost double the initial budget to realize this future, but this is quite standard, both for Italy, a country known for its repressive bureaucracy, and for Calatrava. whose firm is known for delivering projects in cities filled with delays, cost overruns, structural flaws, excessive maintenance and unavoidable litigation. Venice is part of an exclusive club within that club that includes at least four cities, three in Spain and another in the Netherlands that have sued Calatrava over the past decade. However, Ponte della Costituzione is unique in that it is suspected of causing bodily injury. The bridge is the scene of almost daily falls, according to a city official, and this structure designed by someone known for its skeletal shapes has managed to break the actual bones of at least two people. Everything is changing now, New York Times reports: After years of litigation, the city has finally made a decision to replace the sidewalk of bridges with stained glass panels.

The bridge, opened in 2008, is somewhat of a stylistic launch for Calatrava, best known for magnificent sculptural suspension bridges and cage buildings with bleached ribs. (The red steel bottom of the Ponte della Costituzione looks a slightly like a wrecked whale, but you can really only see this from a boat traveling below.) I was in Venice for the 2012 architecture biennial, when the sliding bridge had already gained quite a bit of fame, and when I went to see it, I noticed several people, clearly architects, inspecting its surface in the final Schadenfreude design pilgrimage. As soon as I crossed the bridge in dry conditions, I was shocked at how easily my sandals slid through the glass. But the problem is not just the lack of friction; the bridge itself creates an optical illusion. At the apex, the glass panels lie at high levels to evoke a cool Zambonid surface, but on the slope, they sway in shallow, unpredictably spaced steps. It is extremely difficult to discern, whether by eye or by sensation, when and how this begins to occur when it descends. For years, the bridge had been taped CAUTION with tapes applied not so neatly; now, there are giant official warning signs pushing people towards the center of the bridge, where a thin strip of stone provides a convenient, but narrow, grip belt.

Calatrava was first sued by the city in 2014 after a series of eight glass panels that had to be replaced every 20 years broke after four. A prosecutor described the bridge as one incredible chain of errors, and in 2019, a Roman court found Calatrava guilty of macroscopic negligence and fined him 78,000. However, Calatrava has maintained the integrity of the bridges (and his). Before that judgment came down, he said Gazeta Architects that the bridge was no more slippery than other parts of the city, a city which, it should be noted, was built chiefly 800 years ago. However, as the cases went through the courts, the city tried to make various mitigation efforts. The stairs were covered with non-slip resin strips because the city could not use salt to melt the glass in the winter months. (The Venetians posted photos of themselves skiing on the bridge during snowstorms to hit the point at home.) In 2013, the bridge was equipped with a spherical elevator in bright red that was eventually removed because it was too slow and very suffocating inside and probably because it resembled a maraschino-cherry garnish traveling over the canal. (Though unsuccessful, this was at least a move towards a seemingly accessible one in a city where almost everything requires stairs. The bridge is otherwise impassable in a wheelchair.) In 2018, more parts of the bridge were laid with Thracian, quarry in place. the stone that paves most of the city streets. And now, all the walkable glass will be replaced with this stone, though this will not necessarily solve the strange separation of steps.

What happened to the Ponte della Costituzione is not even the first wrong step of the pedestrian bridge in Calatrava, he repeated the exact mistakes he made on a Bilbao bridge completed just before it, proving that basic walking is not his concern main. The Bilbaos Zubizuri pedestrian bridge, completed in 1997 to connect the city center with the new Guggenheim, is made of similar tempered glass planks that caused it to slip and break until the city placed rubber floors over the glass. (Replacing glass panels costs about 250,000, according to a 2007 city report, but Bilbao did not sue Calatrava; in fact, Calatrava sued Bilbao for unrelated modifications and ended up winning 30,000 in damages. should not have been a problem other than that the glass window kept leaking. Also, in some places, it shatters and collapses under the footsteps of travelers; Grand Central is a century older, and the floor is in better condition. Both of these surfaces, like that of the Ponte della Costituzione, seem like great bypasses, when they were to be the metaphorical structure of the foundation.

In one of the decisions of the Venice bridge, a lower court initially reversed Calatrava’s argument that the misuse of the bridge, in the form of visitors’ roller bags, is what damaged the stairs. (The city has introduced numerous bans on hard-rolled bags por ka never really enforced these rules.) The Supreme Court ruled that Calatrava should have known better when choosing such fragile materials, especially because of the location of the bridge, which is directly adjacent to the city’s only train station. But he also had to know better when it came to design, because it takes about 15 minutes of observation on every bridge in Venice to see someone crossing his belongings over another inconvenient and outdated slope. Building a brand new bridge in one of the most famous tourist cities in the world, which is not suitable for the basic tourist behavior, located globally, shows a fundamental arrogance and a deep misunderstanding of the work.