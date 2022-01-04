The President of Brazil is in hospital with an intestinal obstructionExBulletin

International
President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized in Sao Paolo after suffering from complications related to an assassination attempt in 2018.
A MARTINEZ, NIKORT:
The new year has a difficult start for the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. He spent the night in hospital suffering from a blockage in his intestines. He was hospitalized before dawn on Monday, suffering from abdominal pain. For the latest, we are now joined by Philip Reeves of NPR, located in Rio de Janeiro. Philip, how serious is that?
PHILIP REEVES, BYLINE: Well, that goes back to September 2018, when Bolsonaro was stabbed and seriously injured in an election campaign rally. Since then, he has had four major surgeries and a number of other procedures. And he has constantly suffered from these stomach problems. And this last problem started after he ate lunch on Sunday and started to feel a little pain. It was very serious, serious enough for him to fly in the middle of that night from the shores of southern Brazil, where he spent his vacation, to the city of Sao Paulo, where he is now in a private hospital.
MARTINEZ: Now, this is an election year in Brazil. And Bolsonaro is running for a second term. Could this be a problem?
REVES: Yes. I mean, Bolsonaro ended up in the same hospital with the same problem in July last year and came back. But it is true. He has been going on for years. In March, he will turn 67 years old. But remember, he is a populist who projects himself at his base like this super capable army captain, tough guy riding a motorcycle and leading giant motorbike parades of his supporters across the streets and so on. In fact, he was riding a Jet Ski during the New Year holidays and went to a theme park where there is a Hot Wheels car show, dressed as a racing driver and drove with one of the cars. Now, we can not know, A, how he will get out of this last health issue without knowing more about his medical condition. But I think it is likely that he will return and will continue to fight in – as the October elections approach.
MARTINEZ: (Laughter) All right. Now, how are the Brazilians reacting to all this?
REEVES: Brazil is deeply divided. Almost everything is politicized these days and of course everything that involves Bolsonaro. Thus, as soon as the news was published yesterday that he had been transported by helicopter to the hospital, his opponents were online, accusing him of highlighting his health problems, for example, by posting pictures of him in bed raising his finger great showing little sympathy for the more than 620,000 Brazilians who have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And some of his opponents also claim that Bolsonaro uses these health issues related to his stabbing to remind Brazilians of that stabbing in 2018. In fact, a federal police investigation into that attack revealed it was performed by an individual. But his supporters on the far right routinely claim that this individual was affiliated with a party on the far left and use this as a way to generally discredit the left, who are, of course, Bolsonaro’s main opponents.
MARTINEZ: Now, what happens next here?
REEVES: His surgeon, who treated him after being stabbed, was on holiday abroad when that happened, but returned to Brazil this morning. The latest bulletin from the hospital says Bolsonaro has no pain and no fever. When this happened earlier, last July, he spent four days in hospital. But, you know, this is not a good time for him to be off the field. Brazil is facing a mountain of problems now. There have been deadly floods in the northeast of the country. In fact, Bolsonaro was criticized for vacationing by the sea instead of going there. The number of cases and deaths with Covid have dropped dramatically in Brazil these days. But they have begun to rise again. And there is a major concern for omicron, not to mention high inflation and employment.
MARTINEZ: Yes. NPR’s Philip Reeves in Rio de Janeiro. Philip, thank you very much.
REEVES: You are welcome.
(BONOBO “OUTLIER” SOUNDBITE)
