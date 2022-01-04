International
Germany, France clash over new EU green classifications for nuclear energy and natural gas
A new European Union (EU) PrOPOSAl treating new investments in nuclear energy and natural gas as green is sparking controversy over sustainable energy taxonomy, provoking a clash between Paris and Berlin. On Sunday, the German government criticized the European Commission’s attempt to classify nuclear investments as climate-friendly, despite their reliability and emission-free energy generation. Surprisingly, the German government signaled that it was, in turn, open to labeling some natural gas projects as sustainable, despite natural carbon dioxide and methane emissions in natural gas combustion. Spring for Gazprom and Russia, in Germany, to paraphrase PRODUCERS.
Just days ago, Germany shut down half of its six still-functioning nuclear power plants as part of its commitment to eliminate all nuclear power by 2022. Another strange move given that mostakimi Promises about the climate of Merkel’s time.
German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) harshly criticized proposal arguing that because nuclear energy could lead to environmental disasters and leave large amounts of fuel wasted, it could not be sustainable. While the Greens have lead offensive against nuclear power, the government led by the Social Democratic Party (SPD), with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) as coalition partners, hugged natural gas.
This proposal follows a one-year battle between member states to determine which investments are environmentally friendly. The EU has decided to set up a labeling system to determine which economic activities are sustainable. This regulator steamer is target to make climate-friendly investments more attractive to private equity firms, preventing green cleanup, which occurs when companies and government entities overestimate their environmental credentials to purchase lucrative contracts and tax incentives.
Nuclear energy labeling has long been controversial within the EU government. In addition to Germany, Austria and Luxembourg also oppose the classification of nuclear power reactors as wind- and solar-stable. France, which flows 70% of its power from home-produced nuclear energy, is an obvious supporter of the new energy classification. Other nuclear consumers such as Finland and the Czech Republic support the French position and see the removal of coal-fired power plants as crucial. Germany, a prominent EU decision-maker, is now on a collision course with pro-nuclear France. Political disputes between France and Germany are nothing new. This repetition of the historical controversy has become vital to understanding the debate over nuclear energy.
The plan unveiled over the weekend in Brussels seeks to reach a middle ground between conflicting interests in the move towards nuclear power. Proposal will classify natural gas and nuclear energy as transient sources of green energy as an incentive to move countries away from energy emitting coal and carbon.
Regulatory agencies will consider nuclear energy a sustainable source of energy if countries provide safe and environmentally friendly ways to dispose of radioactive waste. This is a major concern for the German government, seeking to avoid energy disasters like those in Fukushima and Chernobyl.
A central component of the EU proposal would be alone consider such nuclear power plants that meet these specifications as green until 2045, after which they would undergo security upgrades to ensure compliance with protection standards. This safeguard measure has also been put in place to alleviate German concerns.
However, the latest nuclear disposal techniques should appease critics. When processed, the nuclear fuel consumed by power plants still has one 95% potential to produce electricity. Very efficient fast-growing reactors offer potential solutions for waste management as they are designed to use spent nuclear waste as fuel.
Considering the EU proposal to include natural gas as a bridge to renewable energy and nuclear energy, it should be considered that Russia, along with Qatar and Norway, remains the main exporter of natural gas and nuclear reactors to Europe. This proposal will undoubtedly serve as a victory for the Kremlin, as it prepares to pump 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year through the newly completed Nord Stream II pipeline in Germany.
While natural gas emits only half of coal carbon emissions, can be called a transition fuel, but not green, which assumes zero carbon emissions. Recent months, however, have shown that Germany and Europe crazy about renewable resources without the right solutions in energy conservation and smart grids can cause an economic and humanitarian crisis. Hence policy change and new business opportunities for the nuclear and gas sectors.
However, national security must be taken into account, especially given the fears of war over Ukraine and Ukraine Putin’s ultimatum. While nuclear energy and natural gas are essential to bridging the gap between fossil fuels and renewable energy and deserve the fiscal policies and benefits offered by a green classification, care must be taken to further prevent Russian influence in the energy sector. EU. This may include strict restrictions on Russian energy imports, financing and technology (keeping them at the highest environmental and safety standards), increasing purchases of liquefied natural gas from US energy exporters such as Chenier AND Telluriane, and joint coordination of EU / NATO sanctions if the Kremlin acts aggressively in Ukraine or elsewhere.
However, this depends on a medium French and German terrain. Let the colder heads prevail.
With the help of Riley Moeder and Sarah Shinton
