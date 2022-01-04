Conservatives vow essential services will continue despite staff shortages, but 44 library branches will be closed

Mayor John Tory vowed Tuesday that the Toronto government will maintain emergency, vaccination and other essential services in the coming days and weeks, despite a lack of COVID-19-related staff forcing the closure of dozens of city libraries.

At a news conference Tuesday, Tory said the city is redeploying staff from non-critical to critical departments as it plans a large number of unplanned staff absences caused by the proliferation of the highly transmitted Omicron variant.

He said the city is preparing for a worst-case scenario, where about 50 to 60 percent of city staff can not work because they are ill, isolated due to symptoms or because they are a family contact of someone with the virus.

“Toronto emergency services will continue to respond to uninterrupted calls. Critical operations will continue so that safe drinking water comes out of your tap, snow is cleared and debris is removed, among other services.” said Tory, who joined. by the Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and general manager of emergency management Matthew Pegg.

“We are laser focused to ensure that the essential and critical services of the city on which residents rely continue to be provided.”

Toronto essential services also include the operation of homeless shelters, long-term care homes, some aspects of child services and public transportation, officials said.

Tory said the full plan will be released later this week.

“We want people to know he has these plans and to know about them, so they are not surprised when some non-critical and non-essential services are fixed or canceled,” he said.

The Toronto Library branches close

The lack of staff associated with COVID-19 already has an impact on city services. The Toronto Public Library (TPL) announced Tuesday that it will temporarily close 44 branches starting Monday, Jan. 10, while 52 of the largest and most widely used branches will continue to operate.

“These operational changes will enable TPL branches, including those serving in the Neighborhood Improvement Zones, to continue to provide sustainable and equitable library services throughout the city,” TPL said in a statement. news release.

While police officers, firefighters and paramedics will continue to respond to 911 calls, Pegg said firefighters are initially being sent to low-priority calls to ensure doctors are free to answer calls involving injuries. severe or requiring transport to hospital.

“Response times, especially for low-priority calls, may increase from pre-pandemic levels,” Pegg said.

Matthew Pegg, Toronto fire chief and head of emergency management, says first responders will continue to answer 911 calls without interruption. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Meanwhile, Tory met Tuesday afternoon with the leaders of the 11 largest municipal governments of the Greater Toronto Area, who all pledged to maintain essential services and continue vaccination as they respond to the Omicron wave, according to a joint news release. .

The meeting included mayors and mayors from Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton, Markham, Vaughan, Oshawa, Peel, York, Durham and Halton.

Tuesday’s news conference comes a day after the provincial government announced the reinstatement of comprehensive restrictions to combat the record count of COVID-19 cases triggered by the highly transmitted Omicron variant that threatens to overwhelm Ontario’s healthcare system.

The restrictions, which take effect Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 12:01 p.m., turn Ontarion into a modified version of the Provincial Roadmap Step Two for Reopening, which was first implemented in the beginning. of last year. They include moving schools online for at least two weeks, temporarily shutting down indoor dining, gyms as well as many other businesses for three weeks, and stopping non-urgent medical procedures.

2 GTA hospitals under ‘orange code’

According to Ontario Public Health, Toronto recorded at least 3,006 cases on Jan. 2 and 2,480 on Jan. 3, the most recent dates for which data are available. These numbers are likely to be underestimated, said PHOin itdaily epidemiological review, due to changes in PCR testing availability.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has not reported any new cases since Dec. 31 and stopped reporting other data during the holidays. TPH says it will provide a more complete update on Wednesday.

Ontario reported at least 11,352 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and another increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions on Tuesday.

In a press release Tuesday morning, the city said holiday vaccination efforts contributed to a total of 37 percent of Toronto residents receiving a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 2.

“TeamTorontois focused on stepping up vaccination efforts in response to the Omicron variant and receiving first, second and third doses in the arms of all those entitled,” the statement said.

“As we move into the first days of 2022, the push for vaccines continues, with 32,599 appointments reserved for adult doses at city-run vaccine clinics this first week of January.”

The city continues to provide vaccinations through city-run clinics, partner hospital clinics, local pharmacies, and doctors’ offices.