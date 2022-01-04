COVID-19: NS estimates 6,439 active cases as hospital outbreaks rise – Halifax





Nova Scotia is reporting 1,020 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and an increase in hospitalizations from the day before. There are now 40 people in hospital with the virus, including five in the ICU. Their ages range from 26 to 98 years old and the average age is 70 years old. Read more: COVID-19 – Psychiatrist Halifax says people need to be taught mental fitness skills In comparison, on Monday there were 36 people in the hospital, with four in the ICU. According to the province, from those in the hospital: about 10 percent have had a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

about 61 percent are fully vaccinated (two doses)

about 3 percent are partially vaccinated

about 26 percent are unvaccinated There are currently approximately 6,439 active cases in Nova Scotia. The story goes down the ad The province noted that 102 of the 2,913 positive lab results from Saturday to Monday were repetitive positives. Hospital outbreaks Nova Scotia Health Authority is reporting new outbreaks at Cape Breton Regional Hospital, Northside General Hospital and a new ward at the Victoria General Center of the QEII Center for Health Sciences. Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during pregnancy and in patients with dementia.















Meanwhile, the explosion at a ward at Halifax Nursing has now grown to 12 patients. In addition, there are ongoing outbreaks at Halifax Nursing, Dartmouth General Hospital, Victoria General Health Center QEII’s General Site, St Martha Regional Hospital in Antigonish, and New Waterford Consolidated Hospital. The story goes down the ad Less than 10 patients in each of these facilities have tested positive. In each outbreak, the NSHA said patients are being closely monitored, while other infection prevention and control measures are in place. Concerns about returning to school Students across the province are currently scheduled to return to school from the winter break on January 10th. Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s health chief medical officer, has said students will return to the classroom despite the fact that other provinces – including New Brunswick – have opted for distance learning. On Monday, Strang said he was cautiously optimistic because hospitalizations remain low despite the record number of cases, and no further public health measures are currently planned. “We can accept a fair degree of virus spread to allow us to continue to do some of the things that protect our mental and emotional well-being and minimize financial impact,” Strang told reporters. Read more: COVID-19 – NS teachers’ union calls for distance learning as winter approaches at school The Nova Scotia Teachers Union disagrees and has expressed their concern, calling on the province to start the semester with online teaching. The story goes down the ad “We will not be able to operate the schools functionally because we will have so many school staff stuck to self-isolation protocols,” union president Paul Wozney said on Tuesday. “Our position is that distance learning should start for at least two weeks, and then be re-evaluated on a weekly basis through the lens of epidemiology.” The Liberal Party is also seeking more answers on Nova Scotia’s back-to-school plan. In a statement, the Liberals said schools need expanded measures, such as rapid home tests, especially as Public Health is no longer offering contact tracking to schools. This government should ensure that rapid test kits continue to be offered to each student, especially if they are no longer told that they are

a close contact of someone with the virus, says education critic Derek Mombourquette, in the publication. “When the kids come home from school next week, there should be quick tests in the backpack.”















The Prime Minister and the Chief Physician are scheduled to hold a conference on COVID-19 on Wednesday at 15.00 The story goes down the ad The conference will be held remotely – via teleconference. Mombourquette said the prime minister should explain at the conference what teaching would look like if schools were forced to close due to COVID-19 cases. “There is no ambiguity. “Nova Scotians need to know now what to expect,” he said. Explosion at Metro Turning Point shelter All new entrances have been suspended at Metro Turning Point, an emergency shelter near Halifax city center, as seven visitors tested positive for COVID-19. Shelter Nova Scotia said a positive case was identified for the first time on Saturday evening. After rapid tests on the remaining guests, six more cases were identified. “Five of the guests who tested positive are being isolated and are being treated in hotel rooms. One person was taken to hospital. “All guests remaining in the shelter must be isolated on site until midnight on Wednesday, January 12 and are following the instructions of the public health test,” said in a statement. Shelter Nova Scotia said they would reassess the situation after the isolation period ended. They are also facilitating PCR testing for staff and guests “periodically throughout isolation”. The Metro Turning Point is an emergency shelter for people who identify men and non-men. The story goes down the ad – with a dossier from The Canadian Press © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

