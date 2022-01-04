A timeline of Registry coverage

La’James International College, which operates a chain of cosmetic schools in Iowa, faces a collective lawsuit by current and former students accusing the college of misusing their student loan money.

But the court battle does not represent the first time the school has faced legal scrutiny; and the Des Moines Registry has covered allegations made by current and former students and subsequent investigations launched in response by the Iowa Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Education for nearly 10 years, publishing more than one a dozen news and opinion columns. in relation to the institution.

Here are some of the things the Registry has written in recent years:

2013: Numerous complaints from students and families

Registration editorial writer Andie Dominick was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for a series of editorials on the licensing of the profession and state oversight in various industries, including some parts about La’James. In a May 5 column, she wrote:

“The Iowa government forces people who want to become cosmetologists to spend thousands of dollars and months attending a beauty school to obtain a state license to work. That government offers virtually no school oversight and little help when students injustice is done to them. “It’s the perfect arrangement if you’re a profitable beauty school, but not so much if you’re a student. It ‘s time for the government to take care of the students.”

2014: La’James fined for hygiene, violating guidelines

In 2013, following the publication of the Registry’s editorial, the Iowa Board of Arts and Sciences of Cosmetology filed administrative charges against La’James. As summarized by the Register at the time:

“… the board accused the company of failing to disinfect instruments and equipment, failing to clean pedicure baths, and failing to provide a separate room for aesthetic practice. The colleges were also accused of not having enough instructors to supervise students, hiring instructors without proper certificates and not posting notices that public services were performed by students ”.

A year later, owner Cynthia Becher and administrator Tracy LaDage reached an agreement with the board, agreeing to pay a fine of 10 thousand dollars denying wrongdoing.

Registry Editorial Office was not satisfied with that resolution, however, which included a promise of “self-inspections” by the school to ensure it complied.

“This is how things work when it comes to cosmetology rules and regulations in Iowa, which often make little sense. It does not make sense, for example, to ask someone to get 2100 hours of education and training in a cosmetic school to cut, color “And hair style. It makes no sense to ask for those 2100 hours of training for someone who wants to work just by combing their hair, a skill that may not even be taught in a cosmetic school.”

Later in 2014: La’James was indicted by the Iowa Attorney General

Office of the Prosecutor General paditi La’James in August 2014, claiming that the school had systematically deceived students. She too delete the call for other alumni to share their accounts with the state.

“What many students experience is a school with an extraordinary turnover of instructors, which results in classes without teachers and inconsistent instructions, lack of access to practice their skills and finally, an institution that treats them more as free work than students. , “according to a lawsuit. the Iowa Attorney General’s office appeared in Polk County Court. “Indeed, through their schooling, students apparently pay La ‘James for the privilege of working for the company.”

A school lawyer told the Registry at the time that the Attorney General’s allegations were unfounded.

“We have been very cooperative and transparent with the Office of the Attorney General and we are surprised and disappointed with the approach and position that the office has held especially given that the complaint seems to be completely free from any fact that supports very general allegations. and stimulants. ” Philadelphia attorney Daniel Walworth wrote in an email to the Registry.

2016: La’James forgives $ 2.1 million student debt to resolve issue

La’James was finally decided Attorney General’s lawsuit, paying $ 500,000 to the state over $ 25,000 each from Cynthia and Travis Becher. The school also agreed to forgive $ 2.1 million in outstanding debt and accepted monitoring by an independent administrator.

The agreement also called for a number of policy changes from the school, including:

The school would no longer require students to recruit clients to obtain credit or pay the school for clients.

The school would agree not to require students to perform hygienic or hygienic services beyond the minimum requirements of the Iowa Cosmetology Arts and Sciences Board or the Iowa Massage Therapy Board.

La James would agree to do staff classes with qualified and licensed instructors.

La James could not remove a student of completed program hours unless permitted by a written policy.

La James will need to establish a permit policy that allows extended absences for justifiable reasons, including medical leave or financial difficulties.

If a student withdraws within two weeks of enrollment, La James will have to provide a full refund, in addition to the $ 50 application fee.

March 2020: The Registry investigates Iowa licensing laws

Iowa requires 2,100 hours of education for a cosmetic license, mostly related of each state. Despite this, a Registry scan was foundthat both students and employers questioned the value of that education, both from La’James and other beauty schools, while also criticizing the cost burden it places on people entering a new profession.

Hannah Arant, manager at Trixies Salon Des Moines, said she graduated from La’James with $ 28,000 in debt. Some days, she said, instructors did not show up in class and students watched movies. Arant supports the demand for 2100 hours, in theory. “But she said she did not get the training she paid for.”

At the time, the Legislature was considering bills that would have reduced the demand for cosmetology education to 1,500 hours, among other changes, but the bills did not move forward in the legislative process.

August 2020: The Attorney General alleges new violations

In August 2020, Attorney General Tom Miller claimed this La’James was not in line with the 2016 settlement agreement and requested the extension of the mandate of the independent administrator, at the expense of La’James.

“Were very concerned about the ongoing student complaints about La James, as well as the administrators’ findings that the school did not comply with the prohibitions regarding false, misleading or deceptive appearances; omissions of material facts; and engaging in unfair practices. , “a spokesman for Miller’s office. said at the time. … “Because of this, we have sought to extend the June 2016 settlement agreement so that the school can rectify these problems and serve the students. In addition, because most of the problems relate to federal aid for students, we urge the U.S. Department of Education to use legal authority to enforce these violations.

A Registry investigation also found that amid alleged financial irregularities, the school borrowed heavily from the Federal Wage Protection Program at the start of the more than $ 1 million pandemic.

