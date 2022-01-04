Prime Minister Jason Kenney, Dr. Deena Hinshaw to deliver the update to Omicron





The Prime Minister of Alberta, Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s health chief medical officer, is offering an update on COVID-19 as the province faces the rapid spread of Omicron. Watch the live press conference here starting at 15:30 MT. After a holiday season that saw public reporting cut short, the province will resume regular reporting today. The last update on case numbers was released on Thursday, when Alberta reported about 4,000 new cases of COVID-19, a record high for the province. Alberta’s positivity rate was about 30 percent, also a record rate for the province since the pandemic began 22 months ago. As of Thursday, there were 371 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 48 in intensive care units. The ICU provincial capacity, including extra beds, was 69 per cent as of Friday. Without additional growth space, the capacity of the provincial ICU would operate at 101 percent. Hinshaw said at a news conference Friday that there were about 21,000 active cases of COVID-19 confirmed by PCR testing in the province, but warned that the current number of cases was undoubtedly much higher. Albertans are asked to bypass PCR tests and instead use rapid antigen testing at home or assume they have COVID if they are symptomatic. Provincial response The Omicron fire spread has pushed the province to reduce lab-based testing, shorten the isolation period for infected Albertans and extend vaccines with the third dose, also setting a classroom return for oblivious K-12 students. People in Alberta with at least two doses of vaccine that test positive for COVID-19 will now only need to be isolated for five days instead of 10. The change went into effect Monday in a bid to ease the impact of the new variant on the workforce. Some employers that provide critical public services, such as health care, will have exceptions. Details on how these exemptions will be granted are expected to be published on Tuesday. On Thursday, the province announced it was delaying the reopening of schools across the province. The winter break for K-12 students has been postponed until January 10th. The January diploma exams have also been canceled. The delay will also be accompanied by the delivery of 8.6 million rapid home tests and medical degree masks. About 72.3 percent of the total population of the province or 76.8 percent of qualified Albertans have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 78.7 percent of the total population of the province and 83.5 percent of those aged five and over, have received at least one dose.

