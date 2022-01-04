Barty, Gauff determined to confront

Pam Shriver was sitting in the narrow broadcast booth at Center Court last June when Ashleigh Barty came out to play Carla Suarez Navarro in what would be the Spaniards’ final match at Wimbledon.

After a first set 6-1, it looked like the match would end quickly. But Suarez Navarro pushed Barty into a tiebreak and equalized the match. Somehow, Barty came together and won another frame 6-1 to advance to the second round. The comeback left a deep impression on Shriver, a famous winner and 21-time Grand Slam champion.

She did not look her best throughout most of the tournament, Shriver said, but she got better with the continuation of the matches. I think it was her athleticism and her experience as the main winner and player no.1 brought her to the finish line.

Barty would not throw a set during the next five games and beat Karolina Pliskova in a three-set final that brought her a second major title. This was her main point of the seasons. Exhausted by a six-month journey, Barty did not play after the US Open. She says she is fresh, refreshed and fit after a long vacation at home in Australia, which is a good thing because her first match of 2022 is an absolute block.

Barty vs. US teen Coco Gauff in Wednesday’s second round match at Adelaide International (7pm local time, 3:30pm ET). The world number 1 faces the rising star, some believe it will one day rise to that level.

Gauff for facing Barty: You want to play the best player at the beginning of the season because everything will not seem easy, but you are starting strong. This is probably the best match I can pick up. “I think this would be a perfect test for me.#AdelaideTenis pic.twitter.com/DKkfEwdNOk WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 4, 2022

WTA Player of the Year 2021 Barty is the favorite to win the Australian Open title, which starts on January 16th. She has now been the No. 1 ranked player for 102 consecutive weeks.

Gauff, meanwhile, won 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday against Norwegian qualifier Ulrikke Eikeri in 63 minutes. Still only 17th and ranked 22nd, Gauff was masterful at critical moments, saving all three break points against her service and breaking Eiker into all four break points offered.

The two have met once before and, technically, was recorded as one of Bartys’s eight losses last year. Happened in the quarterfinals of Rome. With Barty leading 6-4, 2-1, she withdrew with an injury to her right arm that she says has bothered her throughout her career. The look on Gauffs face when they hugged in the net was a sadness and empathy.

Osaka-Swiatek, Gauff-Kostyuk among the rivalries we want to see in 2022

There is another wrinkle. Bartys’s first win of the new year came on Tuesday night in doubles against Gauff. The Australian team of Barty and Storm Sanders beat Gauff and Caty McNally 6-0, 7-6 (4). So the two bachelors have already taken each other’s measure.

During her reign at the helm, Barty has compared herself to balance and grace.

Being no. World No. 1 is something I’m very proud of, but my ranking does not change the way I’m, Barty said after finishing at the top for the third year in a row. I try to be a good person and do the right thing, despite the number next to my name.

Last year this time, some people were still complaining about that attitude, pointing to the four months when COVID-19 caused a freeze in the rankings and Barty chose to stay home for the remainder of the 2020 season following the Australian fluctuation.

I think she responded well to all the comments if there was a star regarding her No.1 ranking, Shriver said. She came out in 2021 and supported him by winning the whole year. She was 42-8, with five titles.

After the US Open, Barty spent that time catching up with family and friends after a grueling six-month journey. It was an echo of a previous timeout that, after some anxious moments in the tournament, gave her a balance that eventually kept her in the game of tennis.

Even after enjoying the success of advancing to three of the 2013 Grand Slam doubles finals with partner Casey Dellacqua, 18-year-old Barty had missed him and sometimes faced depression. After losing in the first round of the US Open 2014, she left tennis for almost two years.

Surrounded by family, Barty became a professional cricketer, for Brisbane Heat. Over time, she discovered she missed tennis and in June 2016, returned to play an $ 50,000 ITF event in Eastbourne. She won six of seven games (including qualifiers), then five of six in Nottingham. Barty ended up winning 16 of 20 games for the year, laying a foundation for what was to come.

Ranked No. 325 at the end of the 2016 season, Barty reached No. 17 a year later. At the end of the season in Wuhan, Barty defeated No. 7 Johanna Konta, No. 13 Agnieszka Radwanska, No. 4, Karolina Pliskova and No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko before losing to Caroline Garcia in the final. In 2018, she won her second WTA title in Nottingham and had a nice performance on the hard court at the end of the summer before taking on the WTA Elite Trophy event at the end of the year in Zhuhai. The French Open title came in 2019 and Barty had established himself as a key player.

Gauff is rapidly joining that elite class. One of the keys to its success is a strict and stubborn focus on what will come next. Two days before her first game in Adelaide, she was conducting an interview when a reporter asked her what she thought of playing Barty in a second round match.

There was a long pause.

Yes, I did not even look at the lottery, she said. I knew I played a qualifier, but it’s okay,’s okay,’s okay.

For me I focus on the match at that moment. I do not look forward to who will play next. At the end of the day, you have to win that match to reach everyone else.

And this would be Barty.

Sizzle Reel: Coco Gauff’s Best Performances in 2021

Main games

Bartys’s long vacation in late 2021 included an engagement announcement with longtime partner Garry Kissik, a professional PGA golfer.

It’s definitely nice to have some time at home after such a long year, Barty said. I felt calm until the pre-season started a few weeks ago.

He exhausts parasites, under the eye of coach Craig Tyzzer, is the foundation for next year. This is their seventh season together.

Part of its success goes back to having a consistent team, Shriver said. This is what you are looking for these days. Continuity. Life expectancy with a tennis coach for women is three to five years. Six is ​​unusual, but promises good for its 2022 season.

There are many good signs coming from Australia.