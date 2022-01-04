Critics urge Ontario to allow COVID tests for kindergarten children, resume case reporting







Opposition politicians want the Ontario government to make COVID-19 testing available for children attending daycare and to resume reporting cases to child care centers. Liberal leader Steven Del Duca says the policy of banning the reporting of nursery cases – which came after Ontario restricted COVID-19 testing to certain high-risk groups – is a "cover-up" by Prime Minister Doug Ford's government that is causing parents more anxiety. He says the government should give nurseries access to COVID-19 testing immediately and change the policy decision on case reporting.

The New Democrats have also called for a change in policy, calling it dangerous to stop reporting cases where children attending daycare are too young to be vaccinated. Last week, memoranda by education ministry officials outlined the decision to stop reporting COVID-19 figures in schools and childcare settings due to "changes in case and contact management". Schools across the province are moving online lessons this week in response to Omicron's rapidly spreading variant, but nurseries are still open. The office of the Minister of Education did not immediately provide a comment.

