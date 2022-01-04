UB Confucius Institute Celebrates 12 Years of Influential Programming – UB Now: News and Views for UB Faculty and Staff

As the UB Confucius Institute (UBCI) completed operations in late 2021, faculty, administrators, and community partners celebrated his influential work at the university and across western New York over the past 12 years with a celebration featuring a music program. and dancing at UB and a banquet at the Eastern Pearl restaurant in Amherst.

Founded in November 2009, UBCI has sponsored research, teaching and artistic production related to China at UB; Chinese language teaching and student exchange at UB and local K-12 schools; and cultural events that fostered a better understanding throughout Western New York of Chinese traditions and contemporary culture. Annual funding was provided by the Office of the International Chinese Language Council (aka “Hanban”) and UB in collaboration with Capital Normal University, UB’s old partner in Beijing.

For the afternoon program on December 12 at the Drama Theater at the Arts Center, John Wood, Senior Assistant Vice President for International Education, delivered a welcome address on behalf of Nojin Kwak, Deputy Director for International Education, who was traveling abroad. state.

“We can never know how much the UBCI-facilitated meeting with China will affect the thousands of local K-12 students who benefited from its programs, not to mention our UB students,” Wood said. “Thus it is very unfortunate that the current circumstances do not leave UB without a solution other than closing the institute. For those of us who have been involved in our long-standing cooperation with China, this new era of growing geopolitical tensions is troubling to think about, as we miss a key local source for engagement with China.

The program that followed Wood’s words included vocal performances by the Chinese Buffalo Choir, the Nichols School Chinese Choir, and soloist Robert Liu; instrumental pieces performed in guzheng by Zhongbei (Daisy) Wu, visiting associate professor of music and director of the Confucius Institute at Alfred University, and on viola by Leanne Darling, assistant assistant violin performance instructor at UB; and dances presented by Buffalo Fanghua Dance Group, Buffalo Taichi Group, Buffalo Qipao Group and UB management student Yijun Zhu.

A highlight of the evening’s Eastern Pearl banquet was the presentation of the Confucius Educator Award to local K-12 Chinese language teachers, Yajie Zhang of Nichols School and Shue Zheng of City Honors School, and Xuehong Lü, Director of the Chinese Language Program at UB for almost 20 years before its retirement in 2018. The awards recognized the outstanding teaching of the recipients and the outstanding leadership in developing key Chinese language programs at their respective institutions.

The banquet program also included remarks from UB administrators and the Confucius Institute’s community partners. Lixin Zhang, president of the Chinese Club of West New York when UBCI was founded, spoke about the central role that UBCI played in bringing the annual Chinese New Year celebration to the Arts Center and many other collaborative programs. Paul Casseri, Lewiston Porter’s Central District Supervisor, thanked UBCI for assisting in the placement of 10 visiting J-1 teachers from China in the district, for funding the Confucius class, and for collaborating on many other programs that recognized students and teachers. Lewiston Porter in Chinese. and culture.

Other speakers on the evening program include Stephen Dunnett, emeritus professor of education, former vice-president for international education, and longtime chairman of the UBCI board of advisers; Zhiqiang Liu, director of UBCI and professor of economics; and UBCI Associate Director Bruce Acker.

Dunnett reflected on UBCI’s influence over the years, noting how proud he was of his association with the institute and his numerous contributions to enhancing his knowledge of the Chinese language and culture, as well as his support for academic research around China. He said he saw UBCI as a result of UB’s pioneering programs in China in the early 1980s, which made the university particularly popular in that country.

At a previous ceremony honoring members of the Confucius Institute’s advisory board, John Thomas, professor and emeritus dean of the School of Management, received the Confucius Educator Award for his leadership in several innovative MBA executive programs in China and elsewhere in Asia.

From 2010-21, the Confucius Institute collaborated with faculty in many UB departments to co-sponsor 74 lectures by professors and other leading specialists in studies on China throughout North America; 26 major conferences, symposia and art exhibitions with US and China-based scholars and artists; and more than 25 seminars and seminars for teachers. The institute hosted six visiting J-1 professors from China to teach at UB’s departments of Linguistics, Teaching and Instruction and the Arts, and organized 42 J-1 teachers from China to teach Chinese language and culture in K-12 schools in Erie. and Niagara counties.

Through the Confucius Institute, more than 80 UB students and 75 high school students received full or partial funding to study in China, including 12 students who were awarded the Confucius Institute Scholarship for semester or one-year university studies. kineze. In total, more than 35,000 students from UB and across Western New York studied in Chinese language programs affiliated with the UB Confucius Institute.

Liu concluded the December 12 program by thanking and congratulating the UBCI sponsor and partner – Capital Normal University in Beijing – as well as local community associates, and UB faculty and staff.

“As we celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Confucius Institute, let us be proud of what we have achieved, together, in the last 12 years; let us be grateful to our sponsors and partners; “And let’s congratulate each other,” he said. “Together, we had a great performance.

“As we bid farewell to the Confucius Institute,” he noted, “let us be confident that we will find new ways to continue the work of the Confucius Institute: promoting Chinese language learning, fostering a better understanding of Chinese society and engaging in research. and learning about China. ”