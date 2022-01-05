International
As Omicron spreads, provinces struggle with rising hospital admissions for COVID-19
Canadians in some parts of the country saw delayed operations, access to COVID-19 testing was reduced and return to the classroom was delayed as provinces continued to struggle on Tuesday with a steady wave of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Ontario health officials said the province would delay all operations deemed non-urgent starting Wednesday as the province faces double pressures to increase admissions and increased staff shortages.
Chris Simpson of Ontario Health, the agency that oversees the health system, said staff should be relocated to hospital wards dealing with deficiencies or to help admit people who have COVID-19. More patient transfers are also likely as hospitals reach capacity limits, he said.
“We need to be prepared for a period of time where the care being provided is not the kind of care we would like to provide,” he said, adding that authorities were doing everything possible to mitigate the risk.
While fewer people are experiencing COVID pneumonia during the Omicron wave, many are being hospitalized for short stays or with chronic illness exacerbated by a COVID-19 infection, Simpson said.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased nationwide, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
Quebec announced Tuesday that it was restricting access to COVID-19 PCR tests for “high-risk” individuals and was urging the general public to stay home and isolate themselves if they had symptoms instead of requesting a test.
The decision aims to ensure there are enough tests for vulnerable people like hospital patients and residents of care homes between unprecedented demand and expected supply shortages, a health official said.
The province also became the last to reduce the recommended minimum isolation time for vaccinated individuals to five days, from 10. Health care workers in direct contact with patients must stay home for seven days before returning to work.
Healthcare workers on the brink of burnout: Canadian Medical Association president
Dr. Marie-France Raynault, a senior strategic medical adviser for Quebec public health, said at a technical conference that, given the high levels of infection, a 10-day period of isolation would “paralyze” society.
“If we do not have firefighters to put out fires, if we do not have police officers to ensure safety, if we do not have transporters, so there is food, if we do not have bus drivers, this is also a consideration we have in mind in public health,” she said. .
She said research suggests that people are more contagious in the two days before they show symptoms and in two to three days after the onset of symptoms.
Quebec reported on Tuesday an increase of 196 people in the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as 21 other pandemic-related deaths.
Providing COVID-19 boosters is seen as the key to fighting the pandemic, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday joined the growing ranks of Canadians rolling up their sleeves.
Trudeau received his third stroke at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Tuesday morning, where he could be seen talking to the pharmacist while filming was being prepared. The prime minister then pointed the finger and asked Canadians to get vaccinated.
Prime Minister Trudeau receives booster for COVID-19
As Ontario opened up the right to boost injections to all residents 18 and older in mid-December, Quebec has been slower to expand into the general population. Quebecers aged 55 and over qualified to book appointments on Tuesday, with the age limit being gradually lowered to include all adults until Jan. 21.
Saskatchewan, meanwhile, said it was opening fourth doses for people who are immunocompromised, provided three months have passed since their third dose.
Many provinces have also chosen to delay the start of personal schooling in the new year in an effort to limit the spread of Omicron.
Manitoba, which had already postponed returning after the January 10 holiday from January 6, announced on Tuesday that it was delaying the return of personal tutoring by another week. Distance classes will begin next week, said Prime Minister Heather Stefanson.
Prince Edward Island also announced it would extend public health measures, including online schooling, until at least January 17.
– With files from Holly McKenzie-Sutter in Toronto, Jacob Serebrin in Montreal and Mia Rabson in Ottawa
© 2022 The Canadian Press
