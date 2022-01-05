Ottawa Public Health Plans New COVID-19 Teacher Enhancement Site – Ottawa

The Ottawa health medical officer says he has plans in place for a new COVID-19 vaccination site that could see booster vaccines prioritized for teachers and other education workers in the coming weeks.

Dr. Vera Etches told reporters Tuesday that a new access point for boosters is hoped to be set up this week in partnership with Kids Come First, a group of pediatric care providers in Ontario, including Ottawa CHEO Hospital.

Details were limited on Tuesday, but Etches said the new site would support the Ottawa Public Health goal of providing boosting supplements for education workers.

Etches said OPH is meanwhile on track to offer a boost dose to anyone wanting one before the end of January.

Ontario health officials announced the change in online learning on Monday and promised resources such as N95 masks and advanced HEPA air filters to be provided to schools when they resume private lessons, currently set for January 17th. .

Etches said Tuesday that provincial restrictions on gatherings and the closure of indoor dining and recreational activities were appropriate given Ontario’s predictions of how Omicron’s continued growth could affect hospital capacity, but expressed some differences. in thoughts when it came to keeping schools closed.

I gave my professional opinion that I do not think the opening of schools significantly worsens the broadcast based on our previous experience in the pandemic, but I know it was a very difficult decision to make, she said.

Etches has long been an advocate of keeping schools open during the pandemic, defending the social and safety benefits of schools for the welfare of children, and noting Tuesday that it is a controlled environment when it comes to COVID broadcasting. 19.

We think they can be opened as soon as possible, she said.

The Ottawa Chief Physician added on Tuesday that now is a good time for parents of children ages five to 11 to book the first doses for their children during the temporary suspension of personal learning.

Citing South Africa’s experience with Omicron, which saw a rapid increase and decrease in cases over a period of approximately two months, Etches said it is possible that the current wave will recede in February, but it is too early to say with security without real world experience from the population closest to Canada.

Around that time, however, children ages five to 11 in Ottawa would also begin to be protected from their second doses of the vaccine.

While vaccinations have not been shown to effectively stop infections or transmission of the Omicron variant, Etches said the vaccine continues to reduce the severe cases and hospitalization associated with COVID-19.

I think we need to finish, after this wave we expect the peak to come near the end of January, we need to finish in a place with more immunity across the board, being able to get back to the things we need, she said.

















