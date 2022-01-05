Obtaining compensation for PS752 flight victims will be difficult, lawyer says

While an Ontario court recently awarded $ 107 million to the families of victims of the PS752 flight shot down by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards two years ago, both a lawyer representing the families and an international law expert say withdrawing money from Iran it will be very difficult.

Mark Arnold, the lawyer representing six plaintiffs from five families, told a news conference today that he plans to pursue Iranian assets at home and abroad.

But while it is possible to confiscate Iranian assets in Canada through the courts, the same rules do not apply internationally.

“We know where they are in Canada and we know where they are internationally,” Arnold said.

An unknown person or entity interrupted the original press conference, held at Zoom, by bombarding the meeting with explicit video and music. The sabotage forced the organizers to end the meeting and hold a second press conference later in the day.

Arnold said he would not provide specifics on how he and his team plan asset collection.

A 2012 amendment to Canada State Immunity Actallows the seizure of non-diplomatic assets in cases of state sponsorship of terrorism.

Joanna Harrington, a law professor at the University of Alberta, said she suspects most of Iran’s agents in Canada have already been seized.

“Iran would be fully aware of the danger if it kept its assets in the country,” she said.

A number of U.S. court rulings on victims of terrorism have been executed in Canada.

In 2014, an Ontario judge ordered the seizure of more than $ 7 million in bank accounts and property belonging to Iran in Canada. Some of the plaintiffs spent years trying to raise money from the Iranian regime, which uses the first companies to hide large real estate and financial properties in the West, CBC News reported.

Harrington said the international seizure of Iranian assets would be extremely difficult because of the state’s immunity laws.

“Under international law, there is generally a very restrictive approach to enforcement proceedings,” she said. “I think the difficulty here from a legal point of view is always the concern in international relations that if we allow a lawsuit against Iran in Canada, then there is nothing stopping a lawsuit against Canada in Iran.

“The reason we have state immunity laws is to respect the fact that a state should not be dependent on the courts of another state, leaving disputes between states to international forums and not the domestic courts of a province in one country.” .

Iran has called the civil case of Flight PS752 shameful and said it lacked credible evidence.

Diplomacy the best chance for compensation

Arnold admitted it would not be easy to get the money, but insisted he was not giving his clients false hope.

“We will do our best to do what we can,” he said. “(Families) are aware of the ups and downs and the risk.”

Arnold said he has identified Iranian government assets in Canada. He called on the government in Tehran to negotiate.

“We’ve found some in Canada,” he said. “They know we’re coming and, honestly, they need to come to us.”

Iran did not defend itself in court, making this a predetermined trial. Canadian terrorism law experts have argued that the judge in this case, Judge Edward Belobaba, challenged the law to conclude that the attack was a deliberate act of terrorism.

Arnold repeatedly said the issue is about getting justice for the victims and their families, not the money.

Plaintiff Shahin Moghaddam, who lost his wife and son in the tragedy, agreed.

“The money will not return them to us,” he said. “For me, this is a victory, it was a victory after a great effort.”

Shahin Moghaddam, right, photographed here with his son, Rosstin Moghaddam and his wife Shekiba Feghahati. (Submitted by Jalal Mortazavi)

He described his feelings after hearing for the first time about the decision in this case.

“The feeling was so strange. “It was happiness, it was sad that I did not even know what to do, to cry, to laugh, to be happy,” he said. “It’s so complicated.”

Canada, along with other countries whose citizens were killed in the tragedy, is pressuring Iran for reparations. Has given to the Iranian government a deadline of 5 January to confirm that it is willing to negotiate.

Arnold said he is not happy with the federal government’s lack of communication with him.

“I’m asking the Canadian government to work with us,” he said.

While expressing sympathy for the victims, Harrington said diplomacy is the best bet of families in receiving compensation.

“A lawsuit in Ontario will not provide the compensation they hope for and I worry that these types of lawsuits lead to unfulfilled expectations,” she said.

“This is an issue that is best addressed if it can be addressed through international negotiations between Canada and Iran, including other countries that have also lost nationals in the plane crash.”