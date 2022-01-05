Kamala Harris’s assistant leaves for Capitol Hill after further departures

Another key aide is stepping down as Vice President Kamala Harris’s office following the departure of two other advisers.

Vincent Evans, Harris’ deputy director for public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, has taken a senior position in the Black Congressional Caucus, he said in a statement to CNBC.

The CBC is led by lawmakers of color who advocate for important issues for minority communities across the country. The group is chaired by Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio.

“I am deeply honored to have been appointed Executive Director of the Black Congressional Caucus,” Evans said in a statement. “I started my career in Washington working for a CBC member, so I know up close the leadership and tremendous impact this group has in Congress and across the country.”

Evans was the political director for Harris during the transition and held the same post as she was nominated for vice president during the later stages of the 2020 election, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A person familiar with Evans’s departure says he is leaving on good terms with the vice president and that he plans to maintain his close relationship with her. The move, this person added, has nothing to do with the other recent departures. Harris, according to this person, supports Evans’s decision. The person declined to be named in order to speak freely about the change of job.