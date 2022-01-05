International
Kamala Harris’s assistant leaves for Capitol Hill after further departures
US Vice President Kamala Harris lands from Air Force Two at Newport News / Williamsburg International Airport, in Newport News, Virginia, USA, September 10, 2021.
Tom Brenner | Reuters
Another key aide is stepping down as Vice President Kamala Harris’s office following the departure of two other advisers.
Vincent Evans, Harris’ deputy director for public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, has taken a senior position in the Black Congressional Caucus, he said in a statement to CNBC.
The CBC is led by lawmakers of color who advocate for important issues for minority communities across the country. The group is chaired by Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio.
“I am deeply honored to have been appointed Executive Director of the Black Congressional Caucus,” Evans said in a statement. “I started my career in Washington working for a CBC member, so I know up close the leadership and tremendous impact this group has in Congress and across the country.”
Evans was the political director for Harris during the transition and held the same post as she was nominated for vice president during the later stages of the 2020 election, according to his LinkedIn profile.
A person familiar with Evans’s departure says he is leaving on good terms with the vice president and that he plans to maintain his close relationship with her. The move, this person added, has nothing to do with the other recent departures. Harris, according to this person, supports Evans’s decision. The person declined to be named in order to speak freely about the change of job.
Symone Sanders, who was Harris’s chief spokeswoman, recently announced her departure from the vice president’s office, calling it an “honor of life” to work there. Ashley Etienne, former director of communications, left office last month.
Beatty, CBC chairman, praised Evans, saying: “As a leader for effective change, Vincent will help the CBC reach greater heights and make substantial progress in 2022. Vincent knows the importance of developing critical relationships when done it’s about public engagement, along with a variety of policies and leadership skills. ”
Evans’s departure comes after numerous reports describing tensions and dysfunction within the vice president’s office. CNBC reported that Harris’s allies had targeted her chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, for treating the vice president and her team. CNN previously reported on frustrations directed at Harris by officials within the West Wing of the White House.
The White House and Harris’s team have previously dismissed the negative reports.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called Harris in November a “vital partner” of President Joe Biden and a “brave leader who has taken on the key, important challenges facing the country, from the right of vote to address the root causes of migration to broadband expansion “.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/04/kamala-harris-aide-leaves-for-capitol-hill-on-heels-of-other-departures.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
