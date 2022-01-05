Ottawa Public Health Says Inappropriate Residents Reserved COVID-19 Vaccines Through the Ontario-Ottawa System





Four-year-olds reserved for a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 17-year-olds with a lined booster vaccine should not go to their scheduled appointments in Ottawa, the local health unit says. Ottawa Public Health said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that a problem with the Ontario COVID-19 vaccine portal has led to unsuitable residents booking shots. The two age groups affected by miscommunication are four-year-olds seeking a first vaccine and 17-year-olds hoping for a booster vaccine. As of January 3, 2022, we have received provincial instruction that health units DO NOT vaccinate residents under 5 years of age or do not provide boosters for those under 18 years of age. We are working with the province to find a solution for those who have already booked appointments.

(3/4) – Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) January 4, 2022 The story goes down the ad OPH said it was said by the province on Monday that residents under the age of five are not eligible for vaccination and neither is anyone under the age of 18 eligible for a booster. Trends Ontario shifts schools to online learning, bans indoor dining and issues new COVID capacity restrictions

Ontario reports 11,352 new cases of COVID, with 1,290 patients in hospital Residents or parents of children who meet these criteria but have already booked appointments should not go to the clinic for their vaccines, OPH said. “I can understand that this has been quite frustrating for families where this is the case,” said Dr. Vera Etches, an Ottawa health officer, in a telephone interview with reporters on Tuesday. The Ontario Ministry of Health said two weeks ago that children born in 2017 would not be eligible to receive their vaccines in the new year until their birthdays, despite previous guidelines allowing children turning five in 2021 to take their first dose. Snafu creates new uncertainty for parents who were able to take their four-year-olds for a first dose in the early days of 2022, but now remain uninformed about when or if their child can take a dose of second within the recommended interval of eight weeks. Etches said the OPH will contact the families directly in the circumstance. Well, make sure we can get back to the families with the answer when it’s clearer. The story goes down the ad The health unit said the province expects the system to be fixed by January 7th.















6:39

US FDA now approves Pfizer booster injection for COVID-19 for 12 to 15 year olds





US FDA now approves Pfizer booster injection for COVID-19 for 12 to 15 year olds

