XFL Ticket Operations Job Posting Reveals International Aspirations





Super Fan XFL @TujuMaster I discovered this XFL working post on Really. XFL is not just looking for a controller, but a senior director of ticket operations. What makes this job post worth writing is the line in the description for internationals. About the position Sr. The Director of Ticket Operations will build and manage the operation of league tickets, which will oversee ticketing technology and operations for teams and league venues, at home and abroad. This position will be responsible for establishing and managing the day-to-day operations of a centralized ticketing department that facilitates ticket sales in individual markets, providing a smooth end-to-end user experience in support of revenue generation general from league ticket sales. Manage all XFL ticketing operations and systems to support sales and service, in a product menu, and oversee the following areas: event building, inventory, scaling and pricing management, ticketing system administration, operations and services game day tickets, sales, financial reporting, and event reconciliation. The main point there is the oversight of ticketing technology and operations for teams and league venues, at home and abroad. It seems that XFL is interesting to go international. XFL president Dany Garcia has spoken to international teams several times in interviews since buying the league from Bankruptcy. Rumored locations have included Mexico City, Toronto and London. The question is, will we see new teams in international countries with the start of the new XFL 3.0 era, or is this something they are keeping in mind along the way. Rock mentioned in an interview with CNBC that there would be new teams, new cities and more. Announcement of new teams and locations and a new TV deal are expected in the first quarter of 2022.

