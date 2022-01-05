Work backs free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for all, as PM considers test fees for vulnerable Australians

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to drop a “ridiculous proposal” to offer cash payments to vulnerable Australians to buy fast antigen tests from stores.

Morrisonis is expected to send a proposal to the national cabinet today that retirees and low-income people apply for money to help them buy their fast antigen tests, according to The Australian.

The Prime Minister’s Office would not confirm the specific details, but acknowledged that the national cabinet will discuss payments for the rapid tests later today.

Mr Albanese said the proposal was complex and it was time for the tests to be free for anyone who wanted one.

“It is very clear that the simplest and most economical way is to do free and available tests.”

“It is clear that the costs of the tests have been offset by the costs of inaction.”

The proposed financial support to enter the rapid test comes after days of nationwide outrage over a testing system that has struggled to cope with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases as the nation reopened and the Omicron variant spread.

Some test sites reached capacity almost immediately after opening, with people queuing for hours for a PCR test that then took several days to return the result.

As people turned to rapid antigen testing kits, retailers quickly ran out, while a handful sold the tests at inflated prices.

On Monday, Morrison resisted making free tests for everyone, saying the nation was in a new phase of the pandemic “where we just can not go and do everything for free”.

NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet, however, said today that he was prepared to spend everything needed for the rapid test.

“There [is]”We will not put any dollar figures on the table to ensure as we move to this next stage that rapid antigen tests are available to anyone across the state who needs one,” Perrottet said.

“The prime minister has spoken to those in the most vulnerable groups, the concession card holders, we will offer that support.”

The tests were free for people who were asked to do one as part of their isolation requirements, but unions and community groups demanded that the government conduct quick free tests for anyone who wants one, similar to overseas schemes. .

Labor unions call for free tests for everyone

Mr Albanese said today that Labor supported the call for free trials through Medicare.

“We have considered the options and it is clear that this is the simplest, most efficient, fairer and most responsible way to fix the mess,” Mr Albanese said.

“We are prepared to work with the government to determine the best way to provide free trials through the Medicare system.

“They have to abandon their ridiculous proposal to raise funds for people left only to go out and take tests.”

More than 100 million tests have been ordered by states to arrive in the next two months, which governments hope will end shortages.

