Child in Alberta dies from COVID-19, the province reports record active cases

After the break, Alberta broke a new record in documented cases, active with COVID-19.

On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Jason Kenney said there were more than 34,000 active cases in the province, which he said were fed by the Omicron variant.

















2:39

Alberta records record number of active cases with COVID-19, pediatric death





Alberta records record number of active cases with COVID-19, pediatric death



Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw said positivity rates between December 31, 2021 and January 3, 2022 had ranged from 28 to 36 percent. New cases during those days ranged from 2,059 to 4,570.

The story goes down the ad

The Calgary area has had the highest positivity rates in recent days, hovering around 40 percent.

Hinshaw has previously said that test numbers do not represent the entire provincial situation. This was due to a change in testing protocol to focus on healthcare and high-risk environments.

Read more: Alberta doctors upset with provincial move to limit PCR testing: ‘Absolutely absurd’

“As the numbers show, the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly throughout the province, and this has been the case in other provinces,” she said on Tuesday.

She also announced that 12 new deaths had been reported since December 28, 2021 – including a child between the ages of five and nine with a “complex medical condition”.

“The presence of a medical condition does not remove the grief or tragedy of this loss,” Hinshaw said.

















1:32

Extra health measures in Alberta last resort and limited: Kenney





Extra health measures in Alberta last resort and limited: Kenney



Hinshaw said there are currently 436 people in the hospital and 61 of them are in the ICU.

The story goes down the ad

Provincial data show that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been on the rise since a recent rash on December 25, 2021.

Referring to jurisdictions outside Alberta, the prime minister said the wave of Omicron-instigated cases appears to have a relatively modest impact on intensive care.

Read more: Alberta Opposition Calls for More COVID-19 Support for Students When They Return to Class

I think the place where we can expect to see significant growth is the joint-care part of the hospital system, and that is something we will monitor closely as we move forward.

Kenney said that as of Jan. 3, nearly one in three adult Albanians had received booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to provincial data, booster doses have been administered to more than one million or just over 29 percent of Albertans over the age of 18.

To date, 85.3 per cent of Albanians over the age of 12 have received two doses and 89.4 per cent have received one dose of the vaccine.

















5:14

Masks and children: which are most effective against Omicron?





Masks and children: which are most effective against Omicron?



Hinshaw said people who have taken two doses have good protection against severe disease from COVID-19 and people with boosters strengthen that protection by increasing protection against infection.

Trends Ontario shifts schools to online learning, bans indoor dining and issues new COVID capacity restrictions

Ontario reports 11,352 new cases of COVID, with 1,290 patients in hospital

The story goes down the ad

Omicron has come as a perfect storm of boosting transmission, immunity from both previous infection and two doses of vaccine, and enough early signs of reduced severity at an individual level to be tempting to not take seriously, Hinshaw said. .

‘Burning and fatigue are very real’

Hinshaw noted what is happening in Ontario as a vanguard of what could happen in Alberta.

“With the number of cases surpassing anything we have ever seen before, the sheer volume of cases means that daily hospitalization has begun to escalate,” she explained.

“The population risk is high even though the individual risk is lower, and Ontario is just a little over a week ahead of us.

Read more: As Omicron spreads, provinces struggle with rising hospital admissions for COVID-19

Hinshaw added that each of the four pandemic waves that precede this has taken a toll on health care workers in the province, saying it is critical to take care of the health care system.

Our actions now will make a fundamental difference in the sustainability and capacity of our healthcare system, not just in the coming weeks, but in the long run, as burnout and fatigue are very real and will not go away overnight.

The story goes down the ad

The health chief medical officer added that it is too early to tell how the registered cases of Omicron in Alberta will turn into hospital admissions and shipment to intensive care units.

















2:05

Alberta doctors upset with provincial movement to limit PCR testing





Alberta doctors upset with provincial movement to limit PCR testing



Hinshaw also said it is too early to say how the Omicron variant could affect children in the province.

Because younger children are a disproportionately unvaccinated group, other countries have reported that they make up a large proportion of cases, Hinshaw said. This is not again something we have seen in Alberta to date.

However, it is extremely early and very early to know exactly how this will happen here.

She said she continues to rely on the recommendation of the National Immunization Advisory Committee for an eight-week interval between immunization doses for children.

The story goes down the ad

Kenney outlined three things Albertans can do to protect themselves: get vaccinated, limit personal contact, and get fast tests done when needed. He stopped announcing any new public health measures to curb the spread of the highly transmitted Omicron variant, saying the cabinet committee convenes on Wednesday.

Read more: Defined benefit pensions could meet Omicron’s potential challenges, reports say

We continue to monitor the situation closely, said the Prime Minister.

As in the past, we consider restrictions as a last resort and limited, given the detrimental effect that restrictions have on the wider health of society.

Hinshaw said she would continue to make recommendations to that committee.

















1:42

Calgary Family Support Agency Faces ‘Perfect Storm’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic





Calgary Family Support Agency Faces ‘Perfect Storm’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic



The prime minister said his government is committed to getting students back to classes across the province on Jan. 10, as announced last week by Education Minister Adriana La Grange, and that was not on the cabinet committee’s agenda.

The story goes down the ad

Science is now. We know classroom broadcasting has not been a significant problem, Kenney told a news conference Tuesday.

Kenney also called on the federal government to approve Paxlovid, an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 that has been approved by the US government.

Read more: Newly approved pills for COVID-19 come with a catch. Here’s what you need to know

The Prime Minister said that his government expects hospitalizations to increase in the coming weeks, part of why the province and the AHS are doing everything they can to prepare our health system for the impact of this wave, and said the antiviral treatment done by Pfizer can be a tool used in hospitals.

We need to use every tool at our disposal and this can be a useful tool for our doctors and front line staff.