Sudan: Statement by the Troika and the EU following the resignation of the Prime Minister





The Troika (United Kingdom, Norway and the United States) and the European Union underline their continued support for the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people. Abdallah Hamdok played a major role in leading Sudan’s democratic and economic reforms. His resignation as Sudanese prime minister, two months after the army’s unconstitutional takeover, reinforces the urgent need for all Sudanese leaders to re-engage in the country’s democratic transition and meet the Sudanese people ‘s demands for freedom, peace and justice. No single Sudanese actor can perform this task on his own. While the Troika and the European Union will continue to support the democratic transition in Sudan, Sudanese stakeholders will have to work on the basis of the 2019 Constitutional Declaration on how to overcome the current political crisis of the nations, elect the new civilian leadership and identify clear timelines. and processes for remaining transitional tasks, including the establishment of legislative and judicial branches of government, the establishment of accountability mechanisms, and the laying of the groundwork for elections. Unilateral action to appoint a new Prime Minister and cabinet would undermine the credibility of these institutions and risk plunging the nation into conflict. To avoid this, we strongly urge stakeholders to engage in an immediate dialogue, led by the Sudanese and facilitated internationally to address these and other transitional issues. Such a dialogue should be fully inclusive and representative of historically marginalized groups, involving young people and women, and would help get the country back on the path to democracy. The Troika and the European Union will not support an appointed Prime Minister or government without the involvement of a wide range of civilian stakeholders. We look forward to working with a government and a transitional parliament that enjoy credibility with the Sudanese people and can lead the country to free and fair elections as a priority. This will be necessary to facilitate the provision of economic assistance by the Troika and the European Union to Sudan. In the absence of progress, we will try to accelerate efforts to hold accountable those actors who hinder the democratic process. At this critical juncture, we continue to hold military authorities accountable for human rights violations that are contrary to current national law and international law. The right of the Sudanese people to assemble peacefully and to express their demands must be protected. We expect the security services and other armed groups to refrain from further use of violence against peaceful protesters and civilians across the country, particularly in Darfur. The killing of many Sudanese, the sexual violence, and the wounding of hundreds of others by security services and other armed groups since the October 25 military invasion are unacceptable. We reiterate the need for independent investigations into these deaths and associated violence, and call for the perpetrators to be held accountable. Attacks on hospitals, detentions of activists and journalists, and interruptions in communication must also be stopped. We call once again for all those unjustly arrested to be released and for the State of Emergency to be lifted immediately. The Sudanese people have spoken out loud and clear as in 2019. They reject authoritarian rule and want the transition to democracy to continue. Sudanese leaders must now show that they are listening.

