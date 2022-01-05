International
Ontario hospitals are preparing for rising pressure from the Omicron wave
TORONTO – The Ontario health system is preparing for a wide range of measures, including transferring patients and staff to deal with a rising tide of COVID-19 that is infecting people at an unprecedented rate.
There were 1,290 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, and 266 patients in intensive care. The government announced a series of measures Monday including the closure of businesses and schools to curb the spread of the Omicron variant which is expected to infect more people.
Hospitals across the province were preparing to halt all surgeries deemed non-urgent on Wednesday to free up bed space and hospital staff, and some had already declared themselves constrained for resources, demanding patient transfers and an early reduction of operations.
“I do not think any of us want to paint any of these. This is not a good situation, “said Chris Simpson of Ontario Health, the agency that oversees the health care system.
“It’s another disease. It is exerting pressure in different places, and its size is eclipsing everything else. So that’s the challenge. “
Ontario Public Health has said daily infections, which range in official reports from 10,000 to the last 18,000 days, are likely to be higher due to policy changes that make tests less accessible. But the daily percentage of tests that were positive – considered another indicator of COVID-19 prevalence – was at 30.9 percent on Tuesday.
During the peak of the third wave, the positivity rate reached 10.9 percent.
The pressure on hospitals comes from the large number of patients seeking care, staff shortages due to COVID-19 infections and exposures, and burns and circulation almost two years after the pandemic.
A specialized children’s hospital in Toronto on Tuesday reported more active staff cases than during the previous 20 months of the pandemic.
‘We will not be able to stop it’: Ontario restores restrictions to fight ‘tsunami’ COVID-19
“In the last two weeks, really with the growth of Omicron, we have seen a dramatic change,” said Julia Hanigsberg, CEO of Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in the Netherlands.
Front-line and administrative staff were affected at the hospital with a workforce of about 1,000 people, Hanigsberg said, either sick with the virus itself or isolated from exposure. More were preparing to lose their jobs due to childcare obligations, with schools switching to distance learning on Wednesday.
Hanigsberg said staff ratios have changed and workers are relocating. Some personally scheduled meetings are conducted virtually and she anticipates that some cancellations will be necessary.
“We will do this case by case and check the urgency of the needs of individual patients to make sure we reduce the risk of harm to each child,” she said.
Across the province, hospitals will try to place workers as nurses in areas where they have experience, but this can become challenging as human health resources become more strained, Simpson said.
Ontario halts emergency operations ahead of Omicron’s expected impact
So far, he said, fewer people are experiencing COVID pneumonia during the Omicron wave, but many are being hospitalized for short stays or have chronic illnesses exacerbated by a COVID-19 infection.
He said staff should be relocated to hospital wards dealing with shortages or to help admit people who are ill with COVID-19.
The directive to reduce surgery by the province’s chief physician, previously issued in the pandemic to meet the intensive care challenges, this time is being used to free staff, Simpson said.
A Toronto area hospital network announced an Orange Code on Sunday due to a lack of resources, calling for patient transfers and other measures such as halting planned surgeries to free up capacity.
Simpson said the situation in William Osler Health System is likely to be seen elsewhere as Omicron spreads. But he noted that the transfer process will be complicated as more hospitals will deal with capacity difficulties and assessments will have to be made as to which facilities may take the most risk at a given time.
“We have to prepare for a period of time where the care being provided is not the kind of care we would like to provide. “It’s just a fact, because of the way Omicron is growing,” he said. “But I think if we do it in a prudent way and in a very systematic way, we can mitigate that risk.”
The Executive Director of the Registered Nurses Association said the government’s current plans such as transferring nurses across departments and adding more beds will not be enough to adequately address the staffing challenge during Omicron.
“A bed without a nurse is just a bed,” Doris Grinspun said in an interview.
She said absenteeism is already a “big” issue, with out-of-work nurses dealing with COVID-19 infections in their families or leaving work due to burnout and stress.
A progressive Conservative government bill limiting public sector wage increases to one percent a year is also causing widespread outrage among nurses, Grinspun said, and contributing to the shortage.
She said Prime Minister Doug Ford should repeal the bill and immediately increase nurses’ salaries to keep more people from leaving the field during the crisis. Grinspun also called for even stricter public health measures to prevent the escalation of the Omicron situation, such as the closure of retail stores and places of worship for personal participation.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
