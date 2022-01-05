Covid-19: Fear of ‘meeting clutter’ as reinforcing weapons distribution grows

Nearly one million people are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine booster as of today and there are concerns that the system will not be able to afford it.



Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

The interval between the second dose and a booster has been shortened from six to four months, giving 82 per cent of vaccinated New Zealand eligible for a booster by the end of February.

In addition, 5-11 year olds can get their first dose of the vaccine from January 17th.

Vaccination providers expect high demand – but there are also concerns that some people may choose not to take a booster.

The director of public health, Dr Caroline McElnay, said the best protection against the Omicron variant was two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and one booster vaccine.

It was not clear why 28 per cent of those who qualified for boosters last year had not yet received them, she said.

“It may have been because of the holidays. But now that people are ending the holidays, returning to work, health clinics are functioning again, we really want to encourage people to go and get their helper. “

The sport of Pharmacy expects considerable demand. Chief executive Andrew Gaudin said 1.33 million New Zealanders had been fully vaccinated by early September and of those around 358,000 had already received boosters.

“I think people can take their time, there are walks or reservations where you can, and you can use bookmyvaccine from January 17 – I think people can choose to manage their time wisely during the holiday season.

“So encouraging everyone to go to their trusted places, of course to community pharmacies with over 350 of those vaccinated all over New Zealand. There may be some capacity during the holiday season, but check it out at healthpoint.co.nz. “

Epidemiologist Amanda Kvalsvig said the country is heading into trouble on January 17 – when pediatric vaccinations begin and BookMyVaccine.nz receives reservations for the shortened booster interval.

“We can all see that NZ is heading towards a massive gathering of meetings on January 17, so what action is being taken to avoid it?” she said. “On a more strategic level, all of these issues could have been avoided by being proactive. The traffic light system is already outdated – it is almost entirely designed around a two-dose vaccine course and an assumption that this would be very protective.”

“It was already apparent in August that ideally, vaccines for children should be distributed to the school during the 4th quarter, so that as much as possible is protected against summer / Delta Escape / other variant / whatever “It may be on the right track. NZ’s response urgently needs to move forward and work proactively.”

Displacement in the significant gap given the threat Omicron – immunologist

University of Otago immunologist Dianne Sika-Paotonu said she shared the concern of others that the country “could end up with a situation where there are [an appointment] I gather. “

“However, what we have to keep in mind is that we have been vaccinated in the past and it would be reasonable that the second round, the third round more for booster levels, that things could go a little better. submission. “



Photo: supply

Delta was still in the community and low test numbers could mask its true extent, while young children remained vulnerable, she said.

“Importantly, we have now had a difference in the gap between the date of the second primary dose of the vaccine and the booster dose. So this has shifted from a minimum gap of six months to four months. And this has been a really important step. given the risk that Omicron poses to everyone. “

Equality issues need to be at the forefront of the booster and pediatric spread, lowering barriers to vaccination, building trust and giving priority to vulnerable people, she said.

The government has already decided on mandatory staff additions to some roles and more details on other sectors are expected later this month.