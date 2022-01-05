Israel will reduce travel restrictions, but American travelers still banned





Detention of foreign travelers has been a contentious issue in Israel in recent weeks, and American immigrants have been particularly vocal in protest. (JTA) Israel announced Monday that it would reduce its travel restrictions for the first time set in November to delay the spread of the Omicron variant, but visitors from the United States are still barred from entering. Starting January 9, many fully vaccinated foreign travelers will be allowed to re-enter the country. But visitors from a number of countries that are considered red due to the high rate of infection, including the United States and the United Kingdom, are still not allowed. Israel registered 6,562 new cases of COVID on Sunday, the highest number recorded since September. The United States is experiencing an increase of hundreds of thousands of new cases per day. Detention of foreign travelers has been a contentious issue in Israel in recent weeks. American immigrants to Israel have been particularly vocal about the bans, which have kept their family members abroad, and even about life-cycle events like weddings or the birth of a grandchild. Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai said in a Twitter post on Sunday that he raised the issue at a cabinet meeting and said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was committed to imminent policy easing. At the cabinet meeting today I raised the urgent need to open the heavens to the world Jews.

Prime Minister Bennett and min. both committed to me that there will be a significant easing of 4 entry policies to Israel this week.

I will continue to be your voice and advocate in Government. – – Nachman Shai (@DrNachmanShai) January 2, 2022 The government has sent mixed messages. Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz suggested that the proliferation of the Omicron variant should lead to a easing of travel restrictions. “At the moment the infections are spreading, there is no point in stopping outside,” he told Israeli public broadcaster Kan. according to The Times of Israel. Other countries that will continue to be designated as red include the United Arab Emirates, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Mexico, Switzerland and Turkey. Canada, France and South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first discovered and where the wave of infections caused by the variant has eased, have been removed from the list. By Shira Hanau

