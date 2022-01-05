COVID: US reports global record of 1 million daily cases | News | DW





The United States reported more than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, setting a global record, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country saw a daily increase of 1,080,211 infections after the long New Year’s weekend. While the number of infections tends to be higher on Monday due to delays in the weekend calculation, the latest figure is almost double that of last Monday. The previous daily high was recorded at 590,576 on December 30th. Government modeling has found that the omicron variant, the most transmissible strain still accounts for about 59% of all active cases in the US in the week ending Dec. 25. During the current omicron-driven wave, the seven-day moving average that experts see as the most reliable was 486,000 cases per day as of Monday evening, the university said. What senior officials say about Omicron growth in the US U.S. President Joe Biden called on unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated and the rest to get booster vaccines, saying cases were growing at the White House as well. “The unvaccinated are getting hospital beds and rooms filled with emergency people and intensive care units,” the president said at the White House as he met with his COVID-19 response team on Tuesday. “So please, please, please get vaccinated now,” Biden said. “You can still get COVID, but it is very impossible, very impossible, to get seriously ill,” he said of vaccinated people. “There is no excuse, there is no excuse for someone to be unvaccinated,” Biden added. “This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” The country’s top pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci called the rise in infections an “almost vertical increase” and warned that the peak could only be a few weeks away. While early data suggest that omicron is less severe than previous variants of the coronavirus, Fauci warned that hospitalizations could increase due to the speed of its spread. Authorities hope to avoid mass disruptions while protecting public health. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shortened the recommended COVID-19 isolation period from 10 days to five. “We want to make sure that there is a mechanism by which we can confidently continue to keep society functioning by pursuing science,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Epidemiologist Marcel Salathe told DW that the “extremely transmissible” variant of omicron could help pass COVID into the “endemic phase”. However, he warned it was a double-edged sword. “The problem, of course, is that if you have such a high number of cases, even if you have proportionately lower hospitalization rates, you still have a tremendous burden on hospitals. In addition, if everyone is sick at the same time, even if it is a mild disease, it burdens a lot, of course the general infrastructure, not only the health systems ”. adi / rt (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/covid-us-reports-global-record-of-1-million-daily-cases/a-60328897 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos