Mixed assets for the Aussies in the ATP Cup and Adelaide International
Defending champions Russia have eliminated Australia from the ATP Cup following a 3-0 victory in singles and doubles.
Main points:
- Aussie James Duckworth ATP Cup debut ended in disappointment as he lost an early lead in singles
- US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev defeated Australian men’s number one Alex de Minaur in the next match.
- Injured Thanasi Kokkinakis returned to the county with a complete loss of compatriot John Millman in Adelaide.
Australian Cup debutant James Duckworth suffered a 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 loss to Roman Safiullan, in the bottom tier, before world number two and reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev sealed the draw for Russia with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Russia. Australian number one Alex de Minaur.
The Russian duo then returned to secure the clean-up, defeating John Peers and Luke Saville 7-6 (9-7) 3-6 10-6, to extinguish Australia’s last hopes for progress.
The loss of Duckworth in direct sets to Safiullan ranked 167th was particularly exploitative for the tournament hosts.
Coming out of his best season in 2021, Duckworth was unable to repeat the tennis that pushed the 29-year-old into the top 50 for the first time.
He lost a big lead in the first set before falling 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 in the first singles match after the world number 49’s first serve left him under pressure.
Loading
“It was difficult for me not to play against Italy, I was really disappointed that I lost it,” said Duckworth, who withdrew from the match against Italy with a groin injury.
“It was fantastic to play today, having my coach Wayne (Arthurs) and Lleyton Hewitt there, and all the guys on the bench, and the support at home was great. “I just wish I had performed a little better.”
De Minaur always faced an uphill battle in an attempt to replicate his weekend heroines against Italian Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.
Apparently hit by his shocking three-set loss to Ugo Humbert in his season opener, Medvedev played brilliantly to remove de Minaur in 79 minutes.
De Minaur admitted that the Russian had “baited” him in excessive games at certain stages.
“It’s complicated because you have to find the balance between being very aggressive and not being too passive,” he said.
“These are the matches I want to play and, of course, it did not go my way, but you live and learn.”
Kokkinakis advances to Adelaide
Elsewhere, Thanasi Kokkinakis has signaled his return to form after nine months of turmoil off the field, defeating compatriot John Millman 6-4 6-3 at Adelaide International in the first round on Tuesday.
The world number 171 showed the benefits of a rare, injury-free season, with his service on the track and a razor-sharp blow that caused Millman trouble in an 82-minute procession on his home tour debut.
Kokkinakis exploded on stage alongside good friend Nick Kyrgios, winning his debut at the 2014 Australian Open as a 17-year-old, and reaching 69th of his career in the world rankings a year later.
Loading
A victory over then-world No. 1 Roger Federer in 2018 highlighted Kokkinakis’s talents.
But injuries to the shoulders, chest, hips, knees, elbows, most recently, debilitating glandular fevers continued to hamper South Australian prospects.
Finally winning, the right wing dominated at Challenger level last year, giving him much-needed time on trial, though it did not help his ranking.
Nominated for ATP Return of the Year player, Kokkinakis admits it was a difficult nine-month delay away from Australia struggling with COVID-19 travel restrictions.
“Mate was grim, really grim, but people have it worse,” he said.
“It was a nine-month period, but it was something I knew I had to do.
“Last year, I went into two years without tennis and, even though I was around, it seems to me that I am still relatively young compared to other boys my age.
“I have a lot to give and, last year, playing tough matches in difficult conditions definitely prepared me for a better year.”
Kokkinakis hopes Tuesday’s victory dominance is enough to seal a good note for an Australian OpenReturn that has yet to be awarded.
He will play No. 38 American Frances Tiafoe in the second round in Adelaide.
