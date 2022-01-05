Iceland welcomed over 700,000 international tourists in 2021





More than 700,000 international tourists visited Iceland in 2021, compared to 2020 figures, during which the Nordic country welcomed 486,000 international travelers, according to a report published by Morgunblai. The same source reveals that in 2019, before the outbreak of Coronavirus, in Iceland there were over 2 million international visitors, reports SchengenVisaInfo.com. In this regard, the head of the Icelandic Tourism Board (Feramlastofa), Skarphinn Steinarsson, has stressed that the number of businesses in the travel sector has not changed significantly over the past year, adding that few companies in the travel sector have faced difficulties. such as the suspension of payments last year, while a third of companies returned profit in 2020. “2020 was expected to be terrible, but the situation is not worse than this. “On the other hand, debts are rising and landlords’ capital is shrinking.” he stressed. Steinarsson stressed that “There has been no consolidation to talk about and the number of companies is still over 2,000, most of them very small.” adding that as a result, “The expected development has not started.” However, according to a report published by Visir, the number of tourists in Iceland this year is expected to double and the country will welcome 1.3 million tourists, while in 2023 the number could be 1.5 million. As reported by Islandsbanki, the figures are based on the fact that the country is very popular among international travelers. According to an earlier report by the accounting firm, KPMG published in 2020, that problems in Iceland’s travel industry will be addressed in 2021. Based on figures provided by Statistics Iceland, in the first month of last year, a total of 4.8 million overnight stays were sold in Iceland, indicating an increase of 47 per cent compared to 2020 figures. Earlier, in a report published by High North News, over 75,000 tourists visited Iceland in November 2021, translating into twenty times more than the November 2020 figures. From the beginning of 2021 until the end of November, the country has been visited by about 623 thousand tourists. The same showed that nearly two million travelers visited Iceland in 2019. The spread of Coronavirus and its new variants also affected the travel and tourism industry in Iceland due to restrictions imposed by the country authorities to stop the further spread of Coronavirus and its new strains. Earlier, authorities in Iceland announced that they imposed stricter entry rules due to the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

