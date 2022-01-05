Complete list of new Ontario COVID-19 restrictions for step 2 modified





The Ontario government on Monday announced more restrictions on COVID-19 due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, saying the province will turn to a modified step 2 of the reopening plan. Prime Minister Doug Ford announced the new measures during a press conference after hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and the number of cases increased across the province. CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of all new restrictions, which will take effect on Wednesday, January 5th. LAST COLLECTION LIMITS Limits of social gatherings will be reduced to five people inside and 10 people outside.

Capacity will be limited to public events organized in five persons indoors.

Businesses and organizations will need to ensure that employees work remotely, unless the nature of their work requires them to be on the ground. REGULATED CAPACITY LIMITS Capacity at weddings, funerals and religious services, interior rites and ceremonies will be limited to 50 per cent of the capacity of a designated room. Outdoor services are limited in the number of people who can carry two meters of physical distance. Social gatherings related to these services must adhere to the boundaries of social gatherings.

Retail facilities, including shopping malls, will be allowed at 50 percent capacity. For shopping malls, physical distance in rows will be required and food courts will be required to be closed.

Personal care services will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity. Saunas, steam rooms and oxygen bars will be closed.

Public libraries are limited to 50 percent capacity. CONCLUSION Indoor meeting and event spaces are required to be closed with limited exceptions, but outdoor spaces may remain open with restrictions.

Indoor dining in restaurants, bars and other food or beverage establishments will no longer be allowed. Outdoor dining with restrictions, taking away, traveling by car and delivery is allowed.

Indoor concert venues, theaters and cinemas will be closed, but rehearsals and recorded performances are allowed with restrictions.

Museums, galleries, zoos, science centers, monuments, historical sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions, amusement parks and water parks, tourist services and guides and fairs, rural exhibitions and festivals will all be closed. Outdoor institutions will be allowed to open with restrictions and with spectator frequency, as the case may be, limited to 50 percent capacity.

Indoor horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar venues will be closed. Outdoor institutions will be allowed to open with restrictions and with a spectator frequency limited to 50 percent capacity. Boat trips will be allowed at 50 percent capacity.

Indoor sports and fitness facilities, including gyms, will be closed, with the exception of athletes training for the Olympics and Paralympics and selected professional and elite amateur sports leagues. Outdoor facilities will be allowed to operate, but with the number of spectators that should not exceed 50 percent occupancy and other requirements. SCHOOL CLOSURE All publicly and privately funded schools will switch to distance learning from January 5 to at least January 17, subject to public health trends and operational considerations.

School buildings will be allowed to open for childcare operations and provide personal guidance to students with special educational needs who may not be accommodated remotely. SURGERY On January 5, the Chief Medical Officer will reinstate Directive 2 for hospitals and regulated health professionals, instructing hospitals to stop all urgent and non-urgent surgeries and procedures to “maintain critical care and human resource capacity”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/full-list-of-ontario-covid-19-restrictions-for-starting-jan-5-1.5726245 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos