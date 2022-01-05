GoFundMe was launched after East London, Ont. The flame leaves the family of 5 members with nothing – London

The sister of a woman in London, Ont., Whose family lost everything when a fire broke out in their home in east London on New Year’s Day, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family try to rebuild their lives. them from scratch.

Tiffany Loyer launched the campaign a few days after her sister, Ashley McElmon, escaped from her burnt house in the town of Toulon Crescent on Saturday morning, along with her partner, Ken Major, and their three children, Benjamin. and Colton, both four, and Kiyla, 12.

Fire crews responded to the scene at 127 Toulon Cres. just before 11 a.m. and found the town house completely submerged. While the cause of the fire has not been made public by fire officials, Loyer says the fire started on the main floor of the house.

Loyer says Ashley was in the second-floor bathroom when she heard screams coming from downstairs. It was Chrissy McElmon, Tiffany and Ashley’s other sister who had stayed with the family of five.

“(Ashley) came out of the bathroom and immediately had a face full of smoke. “She went downstairs and by that time, the sofa was on, so she started screaming for everyone to get out as the smoke detector did not go out,” Loyer said.

“Chrissy and the children who were in the living room where the fire started came out of the back door of the house. Ken was upstairs still sleeping. He woke up, got down and was able to get out. “

Loyer said Ashley also managed to get away from the town house but realized her daughter Kiyla was still inside. After running back inside, the two managed to get out again in time.

Fire crews were called to 127 Toulon Crescent, a town east of London, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

London Fire Department / Twitter



Firefighters who arrived at the scene found all six outside the house unharmed, said Colin Shewell, platoon chief with the London Fire Department.

“The crews were able to enter for fire control. “Because of the size of the fire and the smoke, we had to retreat and make a defensive attack, which is basically attacking the fire from the outside so that there were no injuries to any of the firefighters,” Shewell said.

“We basically had the fire under control in about half an hour from the moment we arrived.”

The department fire inspector attended the scene that day and the Ontario Fire Department Marshall Office was contacted to assist with the investigation. Shewell said he predicted the investigative work at the scene was expected to be completed by Tuesday.

The damage to the town house was huge, Shewell said, with a damage estimate of about $ 400,000, not including the contents of the unit. Some neighboring units suffered some minor smoke damage.

“The cause is still under investigation and it may take weeks or months before we can find the origin or cause of the fire.”

Since the fire, which left them with nothing but the clothes they were wearing, the family has stayed at DoubleTree by Hilton downtown, with their stay covered until Jan. 5 by the Red Cross.

The plan, Loyer said, is to use the funds raised through GoFundMe to help cover the hotel stay until an affordable rent can be found an easier task to say than to do in the market of housing in London.

“At the moment, they have nowhere to go for the foreseeable future until we provide them with a place to live,” she said.

Returning to insurance is also not a viable option, Loyer said, as Ashley and Ken “were between different policies”.

“Their biggest needs will be… until a rent is secured (is) hotel costs… and groceries, grocery gift cards. The hotel does not have a microwave, so it is necessary to order food or make people leave food prepared for them, “she said.

“They are a working family. They are the kind of family that never asks for anything; they always give to other people. ”

More information can be found at GoFundMe campaign page.

with folder by Sawyer Bogdan