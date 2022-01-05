International
The stranded residents of the Chinese city of Xi’an struggle to secure food, turning to exchanges
Residents of the closed Chinese city of Xi’an are being forced to exchange for food and essentials, while a second city has been put under restrictions following the discovery of just a handful of COVID-19 cases.
Main points:
- Authorities in Xi’an acknowledge “there may be pressure on supply to communities”
- Some people in Xi’anare are not allowed to go out at all and the goods have to be handed over to them
- Blockades in Xi’an and Yuzhou come as China prepares to host Winter Olympics
Social media posts by Xi’an residents, who have been locked in their homes since Dec. 23, show that they exchange things such as cigarettes and skin care products with food.
The blockade initially allowed people to leave their homes every two days to buy basic goods, but has since been tightened, with rules changing in each district, according to the severity of the blast.
In recent days, several people in Xi’an could be seen making purchases in the open markets, served by workers in white protective suits from head to toe.
However, people living in the epicenter of the explosion are not allowed to go outside at all and the goods must be handed over to them.
“I am starving, there is no food, but my community does not let me out, help me!” said another.
Some have set up exchange groups on WeChat so that residents can trade freely inside quarantined buildings.
A video that went viral on Chinese social media shows a man trading Chinese cabbage, a carrot and a tomato for two packs of cigarettes.
“The most reliable place in Xi’an now is the cigarette,” wrote a Weibo user.
In another video, guards can be seen attacking a man who had tried to give family members steam bundles.
The guards later apologized to the man and fined him 200 yuan ($ 44) each, according to a statement from Xi’an police posted on Weibo.
“Five eggs for a piano lesson”
Some Xi’an residents have started offering services such as tutor in exchange for food.
One resident offered a one-hour math lesson on three potatoes.
“Five eggs for a piano lesson,” posted another.
The local government has started providing free food to families.
A resident posted photos of rice, cooking oil and a bag of vegetables while praising the workers who handed them over.
“I was very touched,” they said.
“It’s very cold there. They could not finish [the distribution work] until 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning. “
Another city under isolation
Meanwhile, another town in Henan province in northern China has closed after the discovery of only three asymptomatic cases of COVID.
Authorities in Xuchang, which has jurisdiction over Yuzhou city, said in a statement that “the source of the virus is unknown” and “the number of cases is unclear.”
Authorities have banned vehicles from Yuzhou streets if they do not have a permit and have restricted purchases to essential supplies only.
“There may be pressure on supply in communities”
Strict measures to curb outbreaks are common in China, which still maintains a policy of eradicating any COVID-19 case as many other countries have chosen to try to live with the virus.
The Chinese people have largely adhered to harsh measures throughout the pandemic, but complaints have emerged about harsh policies, despite the risk of retaliation by communist authorities.
Zhang Canyou, an expert with the state council’s epidemic prevention and control team, acknowledged that “there may be supply pressures on communities”.
But he was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency as saying residents would take care.
China’s “zero tolerance” strategy of quarantining any case, mass testing and trying to block new infections from outside helped it contain previous outbreaks.
However, isolation is much stricter than anything seen in the West, and they have demanded an extraordinary tax on the economy and the lives of millions of people.
The stalemate in Yuzhou and Xi’an comes at a particularly sensitive time as China prepares to host the Beijing Winter Olympics, which open on February 4th.
