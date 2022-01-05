International
Hospital admissions increased by 54% in 1 week, as BC registers 2,542 new cases of COVID-19
BC health officials announced on Tuesday 2,542 new cases of COVID-19.
The province is also reporting four more deaths since December 31st.
In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 27,106 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in BC.
Experts say the current number of cases in BC is likely to be higher, with the province now reaching its testing threshold amid a rise in cases and that hospitalizations are a more accurate barometer of disease impact. .
A total of 298 people are in hospital, with 86 in intensive care.
Overall hospitalizations, which usually lag behind increases and decreases in new cases, have increased 54.4 per cent from last week, when 193 people were hospitalized with the disease, and about 7.97 per cent from a month ago when 276 people were in the hospital.
The number of patients in intensive care is about 30.3 percent from 66 a week ago and down 9.47 percent from a month ago when 95 people were in the ICU.
The number of provincial deaths from COVID-19 is now 2,427 lives lost from 266,710 cases confirmed to date.
The regional division of new cases is as follows:
- 1,458 new cases in Fraser Health, which has a total of 12,729 active cases.
- 360 new cases in Island Health, which has a total of 3,113 active cases.
- 329 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 8274 total active cases.
- 270 new cases in Internal Health, which has a total of 2250 active cases.
- 125 new cases in North Health, which has a total of 737 active cases.
- There are no new cases among people residing outside of Canada.
There are a total of 24 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term and acute care settings. Nine new outbreaks were reported at health care facilities across the province on Tuesday, including at Victoria General Hospital
Outbreaks of acute care include:
- Mission Memorial Hospital.
- Surrey Memorial Hospital.
- Lions Gate Hospital.
- Joseph & Rosalie Segal Family Health Center.
- Victoria General Hospital.
- UBC Hospital – Detwiller Pavillion.
Vaccination rates
As of Tuesday, 92 percent of those 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.2 percent a second dose and 20.7 percent a third dose.
Considering those five years and older, 88.3 percent of people in BC had received a first stroke and 83 percent a second.
From Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, persons who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 16 percent of cases, and from Dec. 16 to Dec. 29, they accounted for 55 percent of hospitalizations, by province.
To date, 9.46 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 4.13 million second doses.
The school reopens … for some
Most students in BC will stay home for another week after the province announced a phased approach to returning from winter break.
However, some schools reopened on Tuesday as planned to accommodate the children of essential service workers and those with special needs.
Terri Mooring, president of the UN Teachers Federation, said Tuesday morning that she was concerned about low vaccination rates among primary school children and the impact they could have on classroom settings.
According to Dr. Penny Ballem, who leads the immunization effort against COVID-19 in BC, less than 40 percent of children ages five to 11 have been vaccinated.
“We know this vaccine has just been made available to young children, but they are low numbers and are worrying,” Mooring told the CBC on Tuesday.Early edition.
BC schools have stepped up security measures for COVID-19 following the record number of new cases, but Mooring worries that the numbers could mean there simply will not be enough staff to hold functional classrooms.
“What we want to avoid is to go online learning by default because so many people can not go to work because they have COVID symptoms,” Mooring said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid-19-update-jan4-1.6303923
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]