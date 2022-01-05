Hospital admissions increased by 54% in 1 week, as BC registers 2,542 new cases of COVID-19

BC health officials announced on Tuesday 2,542 new cases of COVID-19.

The province is also reporting four more deaths since December 31st.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 27,106 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in BC.

Experts say the current number of cases in BC is likely to be higher, with the province now reaching its testing threshold amid a rise in cases and that hospitalizations are a more accurate barometer of disease impact. .

A total of 298 people are in hospital, with 86 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which usually lag behind increases and decreases in new cases, have increased 54.4 per cent from last week, when 193 people were hospitalized with the disease, and about 7.97 per cent from a month ago when 276 people were in the hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is about 30.3 percent from 66 a week ago and down 9.47 percent from a month ago when 95 people were in the ICU.

The number of provincial deaths from COVID-19 is now 2,427 lives lost from 266,710 cases confirmed to date.

The regional division of new cases is as follows:

1,458 new cases in Fraser Health, which has a total of 12,729 active cases.

360 new cases in Island Health, which has a total of 3,113 active cases.

329 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 8274 total active cases.

270 new cases in Internal Health, which has a total of 2250 active cases.

125 new cases in North Health, which has a total of 737 active cases.

There are no new cases among people residing outside of Canada.

There are a total of 24 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term and acute care settings. Nine new outbreaks were reported at health care facilities across the province on Tuesday, including at Victoria General Hospital

Outbreaks of acute care include:

Mission Memorial Hospital.

Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Lions Gate Hospital.

Joseph & Rosalie Segal Family Health Center.

Victoria General Hospital.

UBC Hospital – Detwiller Pavillion.

Vaccination rates

As of Tuesday, 92 percent of those 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.2 percent a second dose and 20.7 percent a third dose.

Considering those five years and older, 88.3 percent of people in BC had received a first stroke and 83 percent a second.

From Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, persons who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 16 percent of cases, and from Dec. 16 to Dec. 29, they accounted for 55 percent of hospitalizations, by province.

To date, 9.46 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 4.13 million second doses.

The school reopens … for some

Most students in BC will stay home for another week after the province announced a phased approach to returning from winter break.

However, some schools reopened on Tuesday as planned to accommodate the children of essential service workers and those with special needs.

Terri Mooring, president of the UN Teachers Federation, said Tuesday morning that she was concerned about low vaccination rates among primary school children and the impact they could have on classroom settings.

According to Dr. Penny Ballem, who leads the immunization effort against COVID-19 in BC, less than 40 percent of children ages five to 11 have been vaccinated.

“We know this vaccine has just been made available to young children, but they are low numbers and are worrying,” Mooring told the CBC on Tuesday.Early edition.

BC schools have stepped up security measures for COVID-19 following the record number of new cases, but Mooring worries that the numbers could mean there simply will not be enough staff to hold functional classrooms.

“What we want to avoid is to go online learning by default because so many people can not go to work because they have COVID symptoms,” Mooring said.