Nuvei launches X-Border e-Commerce Admission





Global payment technology partner Nuvei has debuted a capability upgrade that allows international merchants to accept local payment methods in 10 Latin American countries, the company announced Tuesday (January 4). The company solution, which also includes international card schemes and alternative payment methods, will simplify the configuration for accepting local payment methods and assist with acceptance. According to the announcement, it will come with settlement in local currency and non-US Latin currencies, regional settlement or a combination of any of these. Latin American payment ecosystems tend to vary between countries and merchants need a local presence to achieve high acceptance rates. Nuveis services include facilitating payment processing, in addition to cutting overheads to build infrastructure for local payments. Working with Nuvei, businesses are able to operate locally in Latin America with or without a local presence. This will help international businesses with customers there and includes business verticals such as online retail, market, social games and fixed token (NFT). Were excited to continue expanding our support for global traders with this key offering in Latin America, said Philip Fayer, chairman and CEO of Nuvei. Our localized solutions enable local and international businesses to reach their customers more securely and effectively. Meanwhile, general manager Juan Franco said the local Latin American presence ensures we are well positioned to serve new and existing global customers in this fast-growing region. In November, Nuvei received a license to supply fantasy event and sports betting in Arizona. Online sports betting was legalized there last April and there has been a launch of regulated sports books and sports apps since September. See also: Nuvei to add Arizona event bets and fantasy sports payouts According to Arizona officials, sports betting can be worth more than $ 3 billion a year, generating $ 200 million in gaming revenue for the state. In October, Nuvei was also selected to offer custom solutions for player acquisition, verification and payments to Dutch state-owned company Holland Casino. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: IDENTIFICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 Circle:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why do less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, in collaboration with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception against the usage gap and to identify ways businesses can increase usage.

