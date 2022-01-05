Kenney calls the new restrictions ‘last resort and limited’ as COVID-19 cases increase; 301 cases in RMWB





Content of the article Prime Minister Jason Kenney said the COVID-19 cabinet would meet on Wednesday to discuss the growing cases of COVID-19, but called the new restrictions a last resort and limited given the detrimental effect they have had on people. He added that the government is very determined to ensure that classroom teaching returns to the scheduled date of January 10th.

Content of the article Alberta reported 12,965 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths since the last provincial update on December 30th. Also, hospitalizations have gone to 436 patients with COVID-19, an increase of 87 percent since the last update. Trends relate once again to the health authorities about the ability of the provinces to handle new COVID-19 cases. The actions we are taking now are critical to protecting our healthcare system from the impact of this highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19, Kenney said on Tuesday, the first provincial update for COVID-19 in 2022. While Omicron is less severe on an individual level, even a small percentage of a very large number of people seeking hospital care can put our health care system under real pressure. Kenney said none of the 61 COVID-19 patients in the ICU have had booster vaccines and 70 percent of those patients are unvaccinated. Encouraged Albertans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and fully vaccinated adults to receive booster vaccines. He also urged people to limit personal contacts and take quick tests when needed. The province expects to receive approximately 15 million rapid antigen tests by the end of January. They will be available throughout the province. The first priority will be their introduction in schools. Kenney also said he is asking the federal government to approve the antiviral pill of Pvizers COVID, Paxlovid. The drug is said to be used to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, who may see their condition worsen.

Content of the article Over the past four days, the positivity rate in Albertas has moved from approximately 28 percent to 36 percent. This is the highest rate of positivity the province has seen since the pandemic began. Approximately one-third of people who receive PCR tests are being tested positive for the virus, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief health officer in Albertas. When we think of protecting our health system, we must think of the people who make it up. Our front-line health care workers have experienced recurring wave trauma over the past two years, and each wave receives an additional fee, Hinshaw said. Our actions will now make a fundamental difference in the sustainability and capacity of our healthcare system. Not just in the coming weeks, but in the long run, as burning and fatigue are very real and will not go away overnight. [email protected] COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported January 4: COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: 280 active cases. The first case was reported in the city on March 19th. Cases are based on residence and do not involve the passenger workforce.

8255 recovered.

18 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray.

People with at least one dose of the vaccine: 75+: 82.9%, (559 persons)

60-74: 89.4%, (5717 persons)

40-59: 89.1%, (20527 persons)

20-39: 79.7%, (22683 persons)

12-19: 90.1%, (6033 persons)

5-11: 24.5%, (1890 persons)

18+: 86.9%, (50917 persons)

12+: 85.1%, (55519 persons)

5+: 78.7%, (57410 persons)

All ages: 72.5%, (57410 people)

Fully immunized persons: 75+: 80%, (540 persons)

60-74: 85.9%, (5490 persons)

40-59: 85.5%, (19692 persons)

20-39: 74.3%, (21137 persons)

12-19: 83.5%, (5595 persons)

5-11: 2.9%, (227 persons)

18+: 82.3%, (48221 persons)

12+: 80.4%, (52454 persons)

5+: 72.2%, (52682 persons) COVID-19 in rural areas: 21 active cases in rural communities. Cases are based on residence and do not involve the passenger workforce.

491 recovered.

Two residents have died from COVID-19 in rural areas of the regions. The most recent death before Wednesday was reported in September. 30. Indigenous and rural leaders in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported that some elders have died while living in other communities.

People with at least one dose of the vaccine: 75+: 100%, (104 persons)

60-74: 100%, (487 persons)

40-59: 92.2%, (1072 persons)

20-39: 77.9%, (909 persons)

12-19: 78.7%, (362 persons)

5-11: 17.1%, (74 persons)

18+: 91.3%, (2660 persons)

12+: 87%, (2934 persons)

5+: 79.1%, (3009 persons)

All ages: 74.2%, (3009 people)

Fully vaccinated persons: 75+: 99.7%, (102 persons)

60-74: 96.3%, (464 persons)

40-59: 84.2%, (979 persons)

20-39: 66.2%, (772 persons)

12-19: 67.2%, (309 persons)

5-11: 2.1%, (9 persons)

18+: 82.2%, (2393 persons)

12+: 77.9%, (2626 persons)

5+: 69.2%, (2635 persons) RMWB COVID-19 School Spreads: RMWB COVID-19 Workplace Expansion:

