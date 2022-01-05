EMEA Daily: Google buys Siemplify for $ 500 million





In today’s headlines for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Google has bought Israeli cybersecurity firm Siemplify for $ 500 million and new UK investment rules have been launched, looking at foreign mergers and acquisitions (M&A). . Plus, Denmark ComplyCloud grabs 4.5 million euros, French phone Orange supports B2B technology fund and mobile payments for cross-border transactions increase. Google buys Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify for $ 500 million Google confirmed its $ 500 million acquisition of Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify on Tuesday (January 4th), giving the tech giant a stronger foothold in end-to-end business security services. good like security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR). . Siemplify will become part of the Google Cloud security team, joining its Chronicle operation. New UK investment rules start to look at ForeignM & A Starting today (Tuesday, January 4th), it will be much more challenging to buy certain companies in the UK. This happens because National Security and Investment Law(NSI), adopted in 2021, will enter into force in the country, working through an independent investment review authority to review and intervene in agreements that may affect the country’s national security. Denmark ComplyCloud prevents 4.5 million euros to expand digital software lawyer ComplyCloud, a Danish developer of a digital software lawyer, has secured a 4.5m-euro ($ 5.08m) investment from local technology investor SEED Capital, the company announced on Tuesday (January 4). The startup in Denmark consists of a team of developers and compliance lawyers who are helping companies comply with the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the European Union data privacy law. French telecom Orange supports the B2B technology fund Orangeis invests in Move Capital I fund in an effort to support Europe’s next B2B technology champions, French telecomannounced Monday (January 4). The investment, which was for an undisclosed amount, is being made through Holding Orange Digital Investments intoMove Capital, which is active in areas such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security and analytics. data. MB 2025 Full fiber broadband coverage gets a boost from ISPs UK-based broadband provider Truespeedannounced On Tuesday (January 4th) it secured a 100 100 million ($ 135.2 million) investment from global asset management company Aviva Investors to connect more people to unused UK-wide ultra-fast bandwidth, especially homes and businesses in the south west of England. Mobile payments for cross-border transactions are on the rise, forcing merchants to adapt their payment systems Cross-border transactions continue to gain traction worldwide, with $ 156 trillion expected to cross international borders each year until 2022. In Europe, more than 400 billion consumer transactions are expected to occur in the region each year by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. European Data Protection Supervisor calls for Increased Data Protection in card payments The European Union’s independent data protection authority hasidentifiedhow data collected during card payment transactions can be used to profile customers and, if not handled properly, can increase the risks of cyber attacks. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: IDENTIFICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 Circle:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why do less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, in collaboration with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception against the usage gap and to identify ways businesses can increase usage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/news/international/2022/emea-daily-google-buys-israeli-cybersecurity-firm-siemplify-for-500m-uks-new-investment-rules-kicks-off-eyeing-foreign-ma/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos