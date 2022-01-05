International
Number of COVID cases does not communicate Omicron reality in Sask .: doctor
A public health practitioner in Saskatchewan says the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the province is likely much higher than reported in official records.
Dr. Cory Neudorf said the rapid spread of the Omicron variant and recent changes in provincial testing are helping to identify the gap.
As of Dec. 30, asymptomatic people in Saskatchewan who test positive on a rapid test are no longer recommended to undergo a PCR test to confirm their status. Instead, they should assume they have COVID-19, isolate themselves, and inform their contacts.
This means that many people who test positive in a quick test will never show up in the province’s confirmed totals.
“This is really the only way we can report positive cases because the rapid antigen tests are administered on their own and there is no official report on them because it is not done by a laboratory,” Neudorf said.
“So we will see a decrease in positive results because of that change and in the testing procedures.”
Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical officer, said last week that due to factors such as asymptomatic spread, provincial records have never been able to capture the full extent of the virus.
“We were identifying maybe 60 to 70 percent of all cases. But now, you know, that would be even lower. Even if we stood the PCR test, most people remain asymptomatic and transmit, said Shahab on December 30th.
What we expect is that too many people will be positive, including more new cases or reinfections– Dr. Cory Neudorf, public health practitioner in Saskatchewan
Real-time data collection
Neudorf said the Omicron variant is spreading faster and easier than others, with mild symptoms reported in immunized or previously infected people.
“What we expect is that a lot of people will be positive, including more new cases or re-infections,” he said.
He said monitoring viral load in wastewater samples is a way for public health to collect real-time data. Neudorf also noted that the explosions could provide further insights into how Omicron spreads.
Last Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Moe said provincial officials are looking at hospital admissions and ICU admissions as key indicators.
Neudorf said they have always been a belated indicator of COVID’s impact within a community.
He said the percentage of positive cases requiring hospital care or the ICU is expected to decrease, but they could still add to the pressure if the numbers rise too quickly.
“With a high, high number, even a lower percentage is likely to result in a high number of people in need of hospitalization and ICUs, potentially also in the degree of strain on the health care system again, he said.
Rapid growth, rapid decline?
Neudorf said that if the variant is introduced in Saskatchewan as has happened in other countries, the province will see a rapid increase in the peak of cases going into February.
What happens next depends on how people behave. The doctor said boosting doses and restrictions on public health have played a role in countries that have reported a rapid decline in cases.
“It is always helpful if the government makes it clear to people in the messages, ‘This is what we expect from you, or even ask of you,’ imposing restrictions,” he said.
“These things will determine how quickly we get out of this wave.”
The test positivity rate, the percentage of people tested that are found positive is expected to increase as a direct result of the province’s targeted approach to PCR testing.
Neudorf said it will also be noticeable when test positivity starts to decline.
“It’s a good indication that other things are out there in the community causing symptoms. It’s not so much COVID anymore and that would be a good sign,” he said.
The government continues to recommend PCR tests for people who have symptoms of COVID-19, as well as those working in health care, or long-term and personal care homes.
