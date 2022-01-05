Schools at PEI will remain closed, restrictions extended until 17 January





Schools at PEI will not reopen until at least January 17, Prime Minister Dennis King said during a conference for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Also, the restrictions set before Christmas that were expected to end on January 8 have been extended to January 17. Dr. Heather Morrison, head of public health at PEI, reported 198 new positive cases of COVID-19 on the island, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,159. “This is depressing, but it is important to remind ourselves that we are doing quite well. We have achieved this well,” she said. Morrison said she could not predict when the fourth wave of COVID-19 would end and was forced to take a “consistent and prudent” approach. As a result, students will start the year with online learning and will be required to wear masks when school resumes. Before returning to class, all students and staff will be required to have two negative tests 48 hours apart, Morrison said. Principals will provide parents with testing guidelines in the coming days. Students tested 3 times a week While in school, students will be tested up to three times a week. It is not our intention to stay in this restrictive situation for too long. Prime Minister Dennis King Guidelines for childcare centers are being shared with operators on Tuesday. Education Minister Natalie Jameson said the goal is for the children to get back to class as soon as possible. She said new ventilation systems will be installed and three-layer masks will be available in schools. “We understand this is a challenging time for parents,” Jameson said. “If you are overwhelmed, turn to teachers and principals, we want to work with you.” King said they will not expect the case count to reach zero before easing restrictions. Dr. Heather Morrison, head of public health at PEI, says she is optimistic that ‘2022 is the year we find a new normalcy.’ (PEI Government) “It is not our intention to stay in this situation of limitation for too long. When it will be determined by science, how we are working.” The restrictions already in place will be extended until Jan. 17, Morrison said. Those measures include: Personal meetings limited to 10 stable contacts plus family, the smaller the better.

Weddings and funerals and awakenings / visits are not allowed.

All organized gatherings (including worship services, theaters, wedding and funeral ceremonies, and concerts) should function with a maximum of 50 persons with physical distance between families. Multiple groups are not allowed.

Gyms, fitness facilities and retail can continue to operate at up to 50 percent capacity with physical distancing and masks.

Visit to long-term care and community is limited to three care partners plus three designated physical distance visitors.

Physical distance is required in all facilities up to a maximum of 50 percent capacity at retail businesses and tax card events (including theaters, gyms, community gatherings, casinos, etc.).

Restaurants and restaurants should keep a distance of six feet between tables with a maximum table size of 10 people. Vaccine certification is required for all clients and camouflage is required at all times except when eating or drinking. Food and beverage outlets should stop serving food and beverages approximately at 11pm and close by midnight.

No dancing at events and no karaoke.

Indoor sports and recreational activities continue to be interrupted for the island’s children under the age of 12, including organized sports, tournaments, competitions, games, team training and internships.

League play and practices for individuals over 12 years of age have been discontinued.

Whenever possible, employers should encourage employees to work from home. Meanwhile, Morrison continues to encourage people to get vaccinated and get a booster if they are right, she said 45,000 people have done the right thing for a booster. She said the Charlottetown clinic will be back at the Eastlink Center. Another clinic will open at Fair Mall in Summerside. Morrison said further updates will be given at a conference Thursday.

